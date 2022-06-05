The Great Combo of Puerto Rico appreciates the solidarity after the death of Willie Sotelo

Although the members of The Great Combo of Puerto Rico are affected by the death of their partner, the musician Willie Sotelowho died yesterday, Friday, due to health complications due to cancer, El Mulato Mayor and the rest of the members appreciate the messages of support and solidarity in the midst of mourning.

Through a brief statement, the so-called “Salsa University” expressed the gratitude they feel for hundreds of messages from their fans around the world.

“Rafael Ithier and El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico thank their island and all their fans around the world for the support and solidarity received upon the departure of their beloved partner Willie Sotelo. Willie a great talent as a pianist, arranger, composer and administrator during the past 16 years of the group. We also recognize his impeccable and honest work and the passion with which he carried it out. He was a Puerto Rican proud of his roots and his homeland, Puerto Rico. Goodbye Willie Sotelo: committed partner who was a great warrior and never gave up. We will miss you and rest in peace”, pray the group’s statements.

Sotelo, 61, was the orchestra’s musical director by Ithier’s appointment when, in 2006, the group’s founder determined it was time to ease his workload. He enjoyed the absolute confidence of Ithier and the rest of the mulattoes in the orchestra who celebrated 60 years of the salsa group last May.

Among Sotelo’s functions was the coordination of the hiring, contracts, agenda and presentations of the orchestra. Precisely the group is immersed in a tour in celebration of its six decades.

“During the afternoon of today (Friday) the teacher Willie Sotelo, musical director of El Gran Combo, died of health complications at the age of 61. His wife Jannette Navarro, his daughter Wilmalie Sotelo, other relatives of his, maestro Rafael Ithier and colleagues from the orchestra ask for space to cope with such a difficult process and appreciate all the signs of affection and prayers towards them. Soon information will be provided on the funeral rites”, read the expressions sent yesterday by the orchestra before the sudden news.

So far, the family has not shared the funeral arrangements or any ceremony to honor the life of the pianist.

Graduated from the Interamerican University in San Germán, in Music Education with a concentration in Piano, he founded his first group at age 19, Willie Sotelo’s Music Center.

The Mayagüez musician and arranger played with orchestras such as La Soluciones, Ismael Miranda, Elías Lopez, Willie Rosario, Lalo Rodríguez and others. He was musical director of Frankie Ruiz, Luis Enrique, Amilcar Boscan, David Pabón and was musical director of Roberto Roena and his Apollo Sound.