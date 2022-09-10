The great crises that Elizabeth II faced

From the dramatic death of her daughter-in-law, Princess Diana, to the accusations of racism launched by her grandson Henry and his wife, Meghan, Elizabeth II faced several crises during her reign that shook the monarchy.







the death of her husband

With the death of the Prince Consort, Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in April 2021, Elizabeth II lost the man she had fallen in love with as a teenager and to whom she had been married for more than 70 years.

For her, Philip renounced the titles of Prince of Denmark and Greece that he had received at birth, acquired British nationality, and adopted his mother’s surname, Mountbatten.

Andrew’s scandal

Prince Andrew’s friendship with American financier Jeffrey Epstein took its toll when the latter, accused of sexually exploiting minors, committed suicide in prison.

An American, Virgina Giuffre, claimed that she was forced by Epstein to have sex with Andrés, which he denied.

the megxit

Harry and Meghan announced on January 8, 2020, to everyone’s surprise, that they were stepping down from their royal duties. The couple, who had brought a breath of fresh air to the monarchy, said they wanted to be financially independent and go live in North America, first Canada and soon after California.

Diana’s death

Isabel II was widely criticized for her lack of compassion when, in 1997, the “princess of the people”, Diana, mother of Guillermo and Enrique, died in a car accident. She adored by the masses, two years before she had denounced on television the infidelity of her husband, heir to the throne. As the mourning population laid millions of flowers in Buckingham and Kensington, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth barricaded themselves in their Scottish castle at Balmoral.

“Annus horribilis”

1992 was an “annus horribilis” for the queen, faced with the marital problems of three of her four children. The hardest separation was that of Prince Charles and Diana, after eleven years of tumultuous marriage. They divorced four years later.

That same year, Andrés separated from Sarah Ferguson, photographed bare-breasted in the south of France.