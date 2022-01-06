the “great deception” of Elizabeth Holmes

The eyes of the world were on her: at just 19 she had founded her own company and promised to revolutionize the world of medicine with innovative and affordable diagnostic tests. Goodbye needles: a machine would have performed over 200 tests from a single drop of blood. Then he accuses him of deceiving investors and patients, then the trial. After three years spent more in court than in laboratories, 37-year-old Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the American tech start-up Theranos, was convicted of fraud by a California court. At the end of a three-month trial, a San Jose court found her guilty of four crimes, for which she faces up to 20 years in prison, acquitted her for another four, while for three crimes the jury did not reached a unanimous verdict. The now former Silicon Valley prodigy will not go to jail for now, waiting to hear the sentence.

From lighthouse of medicine to defendant

Elizabeth Holmes perfectly embodies the American spirit: talented from an early age, she went from designing her first time machine at the age of seven to being a successful entrepreneur with the legend of Stev Jobs. Terrified of needles, she works hard and decides to invent a machine that would have done all the tests starting from a single drop of blood. He left Stanford University and founded Real-Time Cures, which later became Theranos, a combination of the words “therapy” and “diagnosis”. In a short time he gained the trust of investors by attracting huge capital.

His supporters also include former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, former Defense Secretary James Mattis, entrepreneur Betsy DeVos, who later became the Education Secretary of Donald Trump’s administration, media mogul Rupert Murdoch. At its peak, the company is valued at nearly $ 10 billion.

Edison is created in the laboratories. It is basically a PC, much smaller than traditional machines. However, each test fails. He has never been able to perform the 240 types of tests promised by Holmes from a single drop of blood. Bankruptcies not disclosed.

In the first years of activity, Theranos operates in “stealth mode”, that is, in hidden mode. Common strategy in Silicon Valley for startups developing a high potential product. Then, despite the failures, he moves on to advertising. This is also a common change of pace: there are many companies that launch a product that is not yet 100%. Holmes becomes the public face of the startup, also conquers the cover of Forbes. The notoriety, however, also leads the media to look for the shadows.

In 2015, the wind changes. The Wall Street Journal delves into young Holmes’ “castle”. The articles trigger a domino effect that leads to the opening of a formal investigation.

For the prosecution, the woman “chose fraud instead of bankruptcy. She chose to be dishonest with investors and patients. This choice – said the prosecutor Jeffrey Schenk – was not only ruthless, but criminal: the point is false declarations “. Holmes defended herself by arguing that hers was a professional failure, not a scam. The verdict shows that his words this time fell on deaf ears.