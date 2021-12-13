The great devastation caused by tornadoes in Kentucky

Kentucky is the area most affected by the unusual series of tornadoes that swept through six states in the Midwest and southeastern United States between Friday and Saturday, causing devastation and dozens of deaths. In Kentucky alone, there are at least 80 confirmed deaths, and according to what was said by the governor of the state, Andy Beshear, the final toll is likely to be even more serious. Tens of thousands of people are without electricity and rescue teams are working to search for the missing.

Beshear said that the last few days was the worst event linked to atmospheric phenomena of this type in the history of Kentucky, adding that “nothing that was in the direct line of the passage of a tornado is still standing.”

Kentucky was affected by the passage of four particularly intense tornadoes, which destroyed hundreds of buildings and caused enormous damage, particularly in the western part of the state. In Mayfield, a city of about 10 thousand inhabitants, a tornado caused the collapse of a candle factory where 110 people worked, 40 of whom were rescued already on Saturday: on Sunday the company confirmed that 8 employees have died and that another 8 are missing, reporting that in total more than 90 have been rescued and are doing well.

According to authorities, the series of tornadoes that have affected Kentucky and five other states in the past few days is particularly exceptional because tornadoes do not usually form at this time of year. To give an idea of ​​how devastating it was, the Washington Post said a photo of a Mayfield family was found 160 kilometers away.

In addition to Kentucky, at least 14 people have died in other tornado-affected states, including Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee. Six of them died in Illinois at the Amazon fulfillment center where they worked.

US President Joe Biden authorized Kentucky’s request for a state of emergency and said his administration will do all it can to help all affected states. Meanwhile, more than 90,000 homes in western Kentucky and northwestern Tennessee are without electricity. Rescue teams are hard at work removing debris, helping residents and looking for any missing persons.