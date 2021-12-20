The great expectations on Italian women’s skiing

In the last weekend of the Ski World Cup in Val d’Isère, Sofia Goggia achieved her fourth and fifth victory of the season in just two months of racing. On Saturday he won the downhill and on Sunday the supergiant, a test in which Elena Curtoni and Federica Brignone finished in third and fourth place. If the Norwegian Ragnild Mowinckel had not entered between them in second position, the podium would have been all Italian.

TRY TO STOP IT IF YOU SUCCEED! ???? After the downhill, Sofia Goggia also takes the Super-G of Val-d’Isère: 5th success of the season for our Italian! ???? ⛷️ ????????#EurosportSCI | #FISAlpine | #ValdIsere | #Goggia pic.twitter.com/vHIE6S3rH0 – Eurosport IT (@Eurosport_IT) December 19, 2021

Of the twelve World Cup races so far, six have ended with an Italian victory. The scene was taken above all by the Olympic champion Goggia, at the top of both the general classification and in the downhill and supergiant. But the level of the entire Italian national team is high, as is the competitiveness within it in a season that will lead to the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The World Cup takes place over several months in some of the main European and North American ski resorts, each of which hosts the competitions of the various disciplines that assign scores based on placements. Two seasons ago, Brignone had become the first Italian skier to win the overall World Cup, fifteen years after Alberto Tomba.

Two weeks ago, in Switzerland, Brignone had won the supergiant by just beating Curtoni’s time. Behind them, three other Italians had finished in the top ten: Goggia (sixth), Marta Bassino (eighth) and Francesca Marsaglia (tenth). Three of them are now at the top of the specialty ranking in the supergiant, which Italy has never won in women in 36 years.

BRIGNONE PAZ-ZE-SCA! The Super G of the blue is to be seen and reviewed!#EurosportSCI #Brignone pic.twitter.com/qeSFPnr6RA – Eurosport IT (@Eurosport_IT) December 12, 2021

In a historical period in which Italian men’s skiing is facing a difficult generational change (there has been only one podium so far in the World Cup, and only three in the previous edition), women’s skiing is experiencing a completely opposite situation and acts as a tow to all movement. The Beijing Olympics begin on February 4th and at least three Italians will turn up to win a medal.

Goggia will come as an Olympic champion in downhill. At 29 he is at the peak of his professional career and in China he will be able to make up for his absence from the last World Championships in Cortina. There she did not participate after fracturing her tibia during a transfer to the World Cup, just seven days before the start of the home event in which she was one of the big favorites.

Since then, however, she has fully recovered, also thanks to the help of a psychologist, and is skiing at levels never seen before: with the results of this season she has become the most successful Italian downhill skier. Next to her in terms of victories is Brignone, who is 31 years old and in 2020, in addition to the general, she had also won two specialty cups. His rivalry with Goggia is known, and is perhaps one of the reasons why he has been training separately with his brother Davide for a year. After returning from trials in North America, in an interview with Tuttosport Goggia had said: «Our rivalry is a little bit real, but also honestly a little bit mounted. We are both old enough to understand that each one can successfully go their own way ».

“Sofia Goggia very good but what I did in Lake Louise did not affect me. I’m not one who takes charge of the results of others” ???? ❄ ???????? Federica #Brignone to # Polygon360, it’s about the full episode ►https: //t.co/ST6DSPXClP pic.twitter.com/6w09aMYHrv – Eurosport IT (@Eurosport_IT) December 14, 2021

Behind the two most successful and well-known female skiers are Curtoni and Bassino. The former is thirty years old and one of the most experienced in the national team. She hasn’t achieved great successes so far, but this season she is in good shape, she has already gone twice on the podium and in the supergiant she can aim for an important placement.

Bassino, on the other hand, is 25 years old, he won the only Italian gold at the Cortina World Championships and also won the last giant slalom World Cup. Also for this reason she was chosen as skier of the year by the federation. In her specialty, the giant slalom, the presence of champions such as Mikaela Shiffrin, Petra Vlhova and Lara Gut pays off, but her races have yet to go live in the World Cup: they will do so from this week with the slalom of Courchevel, in France .

