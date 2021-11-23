The great films to be released in December 2021 on the Infinity + catalog

Infinity + – discover here the upcoming films on the channel from Mediaset Infinity in December, to conclude 2021 with great titles and experience the cinema directly from your sofa.

Launched under the name of Infinity TV in 2013, to date Infinity + has become part of the “Mediaset Infinity” platform and allows, subject to a monthly, six-monthly or annual subscription, to have access to a multitude of advanced features and exclusive content, including great movies to preview with Premiere.

The films coming out on Infinity + in December

From The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission to the action-thriller starring Ruby Rose and Jean Reno, The Doorman, passing through Joker, the film starring the Academy Award® winner Joaquin Phoenix, there are really numerous titles that will land on the catalog of Infinity + in the month of December or that will be available in Premiere. To help you not to lose the best, below we have reported for you the list of major cinematic releases on Infinity +, all accompanied by the official synopsis and the release date on the channel.

We remind you, however, that to access the catalog it is necessary to subscribe to Infinity +.

Tolo Tolo

Available from December 1 the film directed by Luca Medici starring Checco Zalone: Tolo Tolo.

Not understood by his mother country, Checco finds a welcome in Africa. But a war will force him to return along the tortuous route of the migrants.

The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission

Available in Premiere on Infinity + from 3 to 9 December, the film written and directed by James Gunn: The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission.

The worst supervillains are locked up in Belle Reve prison who will do anything to get out, even join the super secret and dark Task Force X. A series of scammers, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and the most beloved psychopath of all, Harley Quinn, arm themselves heavily and drop off on the remote island of Corto Maltese. Venturing into a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerilla forces, the Squad will be engaged in a search and destruction mission, under the leadership of Colonel Rick Flag on the ground… and the directives of Amanda Waller’s government tech experts in their ears.

The Doorman

Available on Infinity + from December 5th, the genre film action thriller with Ruby Rose And Jean Reno: The Doorman.

In the film, a former Marine who now works as a doorman in a luxurious New York City skyscraper must outwit and battle a group of art thieves and their ruthless boss as he struggles to protect his sister’s family. As the thieves become more and more desperate and violent, the goalkeeper relies on his deadly fighting skills for the showdown.

Joker

Available on Infinity + from December 6, also in 4K, the award-winning film with Joaquin Phoenix, Joker.

The film directed by Todd Phillips centers on the figure of the iconic villain: Phillips’ exploration of Arthur Fleck is that of a man struggling to find his way in a fractured society like Gotham. During the day he works as a clown, at night he tries hard to be a cabaret comedian … but he discovers that he seems to be the laughing stock.

An American Pickle

Available in Premiere on Infinity + from 10 to 16 December, the film that brings Simon Rich’s short story “Sell Out” to the screen: An American Pickle.

Seth Rogen plays Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling worker who emigrated to America in 1919, dreaming of building a better life for his family. One day, while at work, he falls into a pickle tank and remains in brine for 100 years. The brine preserves it perfectly, and when Herschel finds himself in present-day Brooklyn, he discovers he hasn’t aged a day. But when he searches for his family, he discovers that his only surviving relative is his great-grandson Ben Greenbaum (also played by Rogen), a quiet programmer, whom Herschel just can’t understand.

The Conjuring: By Order of the Devil

Available in Premiere on Infinity + from 17 to 23 December, the film The Conjuring: By Order of the Devil.

The Conjuring: By Order of the Devil tells a chilling tale of terror, murder and dark evil that has shocked even paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases they have faced begins with the struggle for a boy’s soul, which led the two demonologists to things never seen before, marking the first time in U.S. history that a suspected murderer would have claimed the his demonic possession as a defense.

IT – Chapter Two

Available on Infinity + from December 19, the sequel to the 2017 film IT, IT – Chapter Two.

Since every 27 years the evil returns to manifest itself in the town of Derry, Maine, IT – Chapter Two brings together the characters who have become adults, and who have long since taken different paths, thirty years after the events of the first film.

Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence

Available in Premiere on Infinity + from 24 to 30 December, the genre film action thriller with Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandie Newton: Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence.

Nick Bannister is a private mind investigator, who manages to delve into the dark and fascinating world of his clients’ past, helping them access lost memories. His life changes forever when he meets a new client, Mae, who contacts him with a simple matter: the loss of an object. But soon it all turns into a dangerous obsession. As Bannister struggles to investigate Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy and will eventually have to answer the question: how far can one go to keep the people we love close?

I hate summer

Available on Infinity + from December 30th, the film by Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo, I hate summer.

Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo leave for the summer holidays, they do not know each other and they could not have more different families and lives: the very well organized but with his own bankruptcy business, the successful doctor struggling with a son in full crisis pre-adolescent, the hypochondriac nothing to do with a dog named Brian and the passion for Massimo Ranieri. Three very distant lives that accidentally meet on a small island on the Italian coast: the same beach, the same sea, but above all the same rented house. The clash is inevitable and hilarious: different habits, two children who fall in love, three wives who start off on the wrong foot but end up dancing together on a summer evening and three new friends looking for a son on the run.

Malignant

Available in Premiere on Infinity + from December 31st to January 6th, the film horror Malignant.

In the film, Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of horrific murders and her torment worsens when she discovers these daydreams are terrifying realities.

