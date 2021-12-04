The Great Gatsby: Leonardo DiCaprio on the protagonist, women and fashion

During an interview Leonardo DiCaprio talked about the protagonist of The Great Gatsby, also giving advice on fashion and how to conquer women.

Leonardo Dicaprio, during an interview with the Daily Mirror, spoke extensively about the The Great Gatsby, a 2013 film directed by Baz Luhrmann and based on the novel of the same name by Francis Scott Fitzgerald; the actor later gave his opinion about the protagonist of the book, also providing the journalist with his opinion on women and fashion.

Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio in a scene from The Great Gatsby

About the protagonist, Leonardo said: “I remember reading the book in high school and always thinking of Gatsby as a strong, stoic, suave and mysterious man who had everything under control. But when I read it as an adult I realized that he is an empty man, he is the shell of a person trying to find the meaning of life, he is a person who is not in touch with reality. His condition is a great tragedy and history in general is also a great tragedy. “

“How do I get women? I’m just trying to be myself. “The actor continued.”I think women should feel comfortable with you – that’s the secret. There are many theories that attempt to explain to men how to conquer women and many of these theories, in my opinion, are deeply wrong.. “

a sensual images of Leonardo DiCaprio and Carey Mulligan in The Great Gatsby

To the question: “Gatsby seems to have been something of a fashion icon in his day. What fashion means to you? “Leonardo DiCaprio replied:”I have very little sense of fashion and, to tell the truth, I think little about it. When I get dressed I only think about comfort. Most of my clothes are black, gray and dark blue … I don’t wear many colors. But I like jackets, I’m almost obsessed with them. ”