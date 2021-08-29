The Great Gatsby smashes DiCaprio and Robert Redford

The Great Gatsby is the film by Baz Luhrmann which will air tonight on Iris at 20.59. The film is the cinematographic transposition of the novel of the same name by Francis Scott Fitzgerald, which represents a bit of the symbolic novel of American literature of the 1920s. Luhrmann’s film is the fourth transposition of the book: the first was the silent version, released in theaters in 1926 and then lost. The second came out in 1949 but it was the third, that of 1974, to be the best known. It was the Jack Clayton-directed film he was seeing Robert Redford as protagonist Jay Gatsby.

The great Gatsby, the plot

In the summer of 1922 Nick Carraway (Tobey Maguire) moved to New York to work as a stockbroker. The boy rents a small house in West Egg, in the Long Island neighborhood. Nick leads a monotonous and boring life, which doesn’t seem to offer him anything worth getting excited about. But this status quo is somehow betrayed by Nick’s attraction to his mysterious neighbor, Jay Gatsby (Leonardo Dicaprio): a billionaire who throws parties every night, where the whole city of New York pours.

Nick also spends time with his cousin Daisy (Carey Mulligan), who lives in a house across the bay, right in front of the villa. Jay Gatsby. Daisy is married to Tom (Joel Edgerton) a wealthy but questionable man who soon turns out to have a mistress (Isla Fisher). Daisy, who is worried about her cousin, meanwhile, introduces her friend Jordan (Elizabeth Debicki) to him in hopes that the two can fall in love and end up together. And thanks to Jordan Nick will not only be able to participate in a party organized by his neighbor, but also to meet the mysterious Gatsby.

Nick soon discovers that Gatsby has been in love with Daisy for many years and that everything he has done in his life he has done to be worthy in the eyes of the woman. For Nick, therefore, opens a dilemma: Help his new best friend rebuild his relationship with Daisy or leave things as they are? What Nick certainly can’t know is that tragedy is just around the corner waiting for them all.

That’s why Leonardo DiCaprio is a better Gatsby than Robert Redford

When a remake or yet another transposition of a work that had already been seen on the big screen comes out at the cinema, it is almost impossible not to fall into the trap of comparisons. If it is true that every film is an end in itself and that it exists only in the dimension of its own production, without having to look behind it, it is also true that when a film tells a story that is already extremely well known, the comparison arises in an almost spontaneous and natural way. That’s what happened with too The Great Gatsby by Baz Luhrmann. The story of Jay Gatsby and his unfortunate love affair with Daisy was already known to the general public: not only for the Fitzgerald book from which it all started, but precisely because of that ’74 film that had crowned Robert Redford as the prime example of the kind of 1920s New Yorker who was capable of throwing big parties just to get the attention of his loved one.

When, in 2013, the new version of The Great Gatsby was previewed at Cannes festival, among the criticisms that were leveled at the film was precisely the uselessness of creating another version of Jay Gatsby, since that of Robert Redford already existed. Leonardo DiCaprio himself also intervened on the subject who, in an interview reported on the website of theInternet Movie Data Base, he said: “Gatsby is an iconic character because he can be interpreted in so many ways: as a hopeless romantic, a completely obsessed freak, or as a dangerous criminal who has made his rise.” .

Above all, however, Jay Gatsby is a character who attracts the sympathy and empathy of the public because he also represents the personification of the so-called American dream. A man with nothing, who came from nowhere, but with his hands he managed to overturn his destiny and become so rich that he is one of the characters everyone wants to become friends with. In this sense, Leonardo DiCaprio’s interpretation is more credible than Robert Redford’s. Without wanting to compare the acting art of the two interpreters, Leonardo DiCaprio is undoubtedly a more credible Jay Gatsby: in him the audience sees a common man who still managed to have the illusion of a happy ending. There is, in Leonardo DiCaprio, a more “popular” soul which is lacking in Robert Redford. The latter, in fact, fills the screen with the elegance of a prince, with that “noble” attitude that almost erases and does not take into account the humble origins of the character called to play on the big screen. Jay Gatsby is a social climber, a cheater who has been looking for a way – a way any – to get Daisy’s heart. And it is an element that the viewer must perceive and understand: with the extraordinary interpretation of Robert Redford this aspect fails. The viewer finds himself looking at someone who seems to have been born in cotton wool, shaped in wealth.