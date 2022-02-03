The great Giancarlo Giannini at dinner in Civitavecchia – Civonline.it

CIVITAVECCHIA – The great, indeed very great, Giancarlo Giannini in Civitavecchia for a dinner in a magical location overlooking the sea. The Maestro – with a capital m – of cinema has chosen to stop at the Estro restaurant on the Gramsci waterfront to taste the local delicacies cooked by the dynamic and young staff of the restaurant.

Giannini is a multifaceted artist well known also abroad. An illustrious career during which he won the Prix d’interprétation masculine at the Cannes Film Festival in 1973, while in 1977 he was nominated for an Oscar for best actor for his interpretation of him in Pasqualino Settebellezze. The actor, voice actor and director has also won six David di Donatello, six Silver Ribbons and five Golden Globes. Giannini recently played René Mathis in the two James Bond films Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace.

As a voice actor, he voiced Jack Nicholson and Al Pacino in several significant performances. The restaurateur Mattia Santi did not miss the opportunity to immortalize the encounter with one of the sacred monsters of cinema, Italian and otherwise.

