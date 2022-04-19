The GREAT GOAL in Brazil that reminded Roberto Carlos | VIDEO

The Impossible Goal 2.0. Almost 25 years ago the world witnessed one of the most enormous free throws in history thanks to Robert Charleswho with the Brazilian National Team put a great goal to France. This weekend in the Amazonian country, that jewel was reissued of football courtesy of Fabio Alves, of the Floresta club.

On the second day of the Brazilian Series C (Third Division), in the Floresta match against Vitoria-BA, it seemed that everything lined up for this great goal huge. Fábio Alves is Brazilian, left-handed, left back and it is clear that he has a cannon like the legendary Roberto Carloswho is a Real Madrid player and winner of the 2002 World Cup.

From about 45 meters, the ball described an impressive spin that opened up to get into the angle, the goalkeeper was like a statue and with that shot Floresta won the game. Within minutes, the video went viral and Roberto Carlos’s name was trending on Twitter.

Fábio Alves del Floresta did this in the Brazilian Series C ????????. Yes, he watched a couple of videos of Roberto Carlos’s punch. Pfff. ????pic.twitter.com/wBpz6uOoSf – Football Attack (@AtaqueFutbolero) April 17, 2022

Roberto Carlos’ goal with ‘Magnus’ effect

The June 3, 1997a year before the 1998 World Cup, a friendly match in the city of Lyon between the teams of France and Brazil it went down in history thanks to great goal by Roberto Carloswhose shot from outside the area described a jump never seen before.

Over time, the effect of the ball was studied and it was concluded that it had not been a coincidence, but that the shot achieved the scientific term known as the “Magnus effect”determined from a scientific study on that shot from the Amazon side.

The giants of the Amazon

David Quere was the scientist who participated in the study in 2010 and who, together with his colleagues, developed an equation to reveal the strange trajectory of the free throwso he used a small gun to shoot bullets into the water at 100 km per hour (the approximate speed of Roberto Carlos’s shot), with which they discovered that the trajectory of a rotating sphere is a spiral.

After carrying out the study, the “Magnus effect” was confirmed, in such a way that scientists named it “spinning ball spiral”, something that arises after about 40 meters with the ball. As she loses speed, the “Magnus effect” becomes more prominent, eventually spiraling (since the rotation is the same).

​