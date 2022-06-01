The great lie of the Golden Cinema; Pedro Infante never shouted ¡Torito! in “You the rich” | VIDEO

Pedro Infante He is undoubtedly one of the most important actors in the gold cinemaand it was his role as Pepe “El Toro” in the movie “You rich ones” one of those that gave him great popularity, a tape in which he recorded one of the most heartbreaking scenes on the big screen, however, the same one that has involved a big liewell actually never shouted Torito! as many think.

“You rich ones” is a 1948 film, and part of the trilogy that is completed with “We the poor” and “Pepe El Toro”, all directed by Ismael Rodríguez and where Infant shared credits with Blanca Estela Pavón and Evita Muñoz “Chachita”, who started her career as a child.

Pepe “El Toro” did not shout ¡Torito!, did you know that?

Being one of the saddest and most iconic scenes of the gold cinemathere are many who remember the heartbreaking cry of the character of Pedro, however, unlike what many have in their thoughtsPepe “El Toro” did not shout ¡Torito! while carrying the little body of her deceased baby.

The actor Jorge Arriaga He was in charge of giving life to “El Tuerto”, who participated in “You the rich” as the main villain. In the film he kills “El Camellito” (Jesús García) and causes the fire in which the “little bull“, son of Infante and his “Chorreada” (Blanca Estela Pavon), role for which he almost died lynched.

One of the images that is in the collective imagination is that of Infantin his role as Pepe “The Bull” holding in her arms a blanket with her little son wrapped in it and yelling!little bull!, however, this is a big lieWell, in reality the actor just screams and cries, the screams come in a previous scene, in which he is looking for his baby in the burning house.

The scene was very significant for Pedro Infanteto the extent that when he finished recording it he could not stop crying, according to the actor Joaquín Cordero, who was one of the people who was on the set during the filming, and revealed that it was Ismael Rodríguez who asked the cast to allow him keep unwinding.

What happened to the baby who played “Torito”?

Emilio Girón Fernández was in charge of giving life to the little son of Pedrowhen he was only 13 months old. In addition to the tape Infant He participated in another 14 films, however, the child actor did not have an easy life, because at only 6 years old he lived through the death of his father and years later that of his mother, so he went to live with an uncle in the city ​​of Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas.

Currently, it is known that the actor is over 70 years old and has participated in different tributes to Pedro Infante because he is the only one of the cast of “You rich ones” that he is alive, moreover, in interviews he has mentioned that he really likes that the public continues to remember him with the role of the little one “little bull“.

The role of “Torito” was played by Emilio Girón Fernández. Photo: Special

KEEP READING:

Pedro Infante: The day the Golden Cinema actor became Spanish and was rejected by his fans

Cielito Lindo is not inspired by Mexico, this is the true success story of Pedro Infante