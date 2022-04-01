The great look shared by Paula Echevarría and Zoe Kravitz

Dresses and maxi bows, the new trend?

In recent months we have attended all kinds of national and international events such as: the Oscars gala, the Malaga Film Festival, the Goya Awards … Observing the looks of our most important celebrities, we have detected some coincidences as relevant as the XXL bow.

The inspiration that the actress shares Zoe Kravitz and our dearest Paula Echevarría is the one with the maxi bow . Kravitz attended the 94th Academy Awards Gala in a romantic pastel pink and strapless look from Yves Saint-Laurent, signature of which it is the image, highlighting the bow at the neckline in addition to the wet effect bangs.

The Spanish actress and influencer par excellence, Paula Echevarria dazzled all the attendees of closing of the Malaga Film Festival in a fuchsia-colored dress by Cordoban designer Andrew Pocrid, who also opted for design with XXL bow at the neckline.

These designs lead us to remember the fuchsia dress midi cut with intertwined bow on the neckline of the designer from Granada Antonio Gutierrez a dress that conveys that southern air and that any woman could bet on for an event both day and night.

In addition, these designs lead us to remember the dress of the great and incomparable actress, Marilyn Monroe in the movie sequence “Gentlemen prefer blondes” from 1953, where the actress sings “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Friend” where said dress, fuchsia and with maxi bow at the back of the waist became more famous than the film itself, since it was auctioned in 2010 with a value between 150 and 250 thousand dollars.