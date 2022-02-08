The great Neos-Ita Airways alliance

The blue of the livery Neos allies itself with the blue of the aircraft Ita Airways. The two Italian airlines – one owned by the Alpitour Group, the other that has taken over from Alitalia – have in fact announced a feeder agreement that aims to expand leisure services especially for our compatriots. Objective: the long haul leisure connected with the Italian minor airports.

The collaboration, in this first phase, provides for the strengthening of connections in our country especially from the south (but not only) so as to propose cities such as Bari, Brindisi, Catania, Palermo and Lamezia Terme multiple combinations to reach the main national airports and continue to international destinations.

In detail, the feeder therefore allows the union of the flights Neos and Ita from Rome Fiumicino to Maldives, Dominican Republic and Dubai, all open destinations for tourism. With this in mind, Neos has worked on a booking flow capable of communicating with the platforms of the two airlines and therefore sell connecting flights.

This is a very important step for the carrier of the Alpitour Group which will therefore be able to count on Ita connections to feed traffic to the major leisure destinations served by Neos. At the same time, Ita can propose more long-range destinations within an operative that is still closely linked to European routes.

The agreement between the two companies should be the first step in further development that will lead to an expansion of the routes and destinations that can be reached with a single check in and single boarding of baggage.

Ticket sales are already available both B2C and B2B thanks to the booking models that communicate with each other and can be used on the various trade booking sites and portals, such as EasyBook of the Alpitour Group. The feeder, therefore, will also feed the offer of the tour operating division of Alpitour World, “of which Neos is a part: more product and more travel combination options accessible to all the brands of the Group, thus becoming even more widespread on everything the national territory ”, as underlined by the note of the carrier guided by Carlo Stradiotti.

“The feeder project with Ita is therefore a further step in the evolution of the company, which carries on a flexible business, reactive and calibrated to the contingent needs of the market and customers – recalls the note from Neos – This year we were one of the first airlines to join the Iata Travel Passa digital passport to keep all the vaccination certificates and the results of the Covid-19 tests and swabs carried out, which can be consulted with a simple QR Code “.

Ita Airways and Neos are the two largest Italian airlines, followed by Air Dolomiti (subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group) and by Blue Panorama (Uvet Group) which at the moment has obtained the arrangement with creditors and has grounded all the planes waiting for possible buyers to get out of the financial crisis that is gripping it. From this point of view, the Neos-Ita agreement proves to be even more strategic for the relaunch of the market and national air transport.

In the meantime, however, the group MSC Cruises (together with Lufthansa) launched a few days ago its expression of interest in theacquisition of the majority of the airline led by Alfredo Altavilla and Fabio Lazzerini. The latter operation is aimed at the cargo, fly & cruise sector and the routes to Africa and North America.

The feeling, therefore, is that at the top of the Ita newco we are playing on several tables by keeping open when several possible solutions (complementary or not) to guarantee the company the optimal positioning of the company on the national and international market.