The great nod from the Star Wars novel of the High Republic to the romance between Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala

It is undeniable that Star Wars counts the tragic story of Anakin Skywalker, a young slave who would become a Jedi to finally succumb to the clutches of the dark side of the Force…and be Darth Vader.

This space epic is told in the six Star Wars films orchestrated (and four of them directed) by George Lucas. This time we will talk about one of the most criticized aspects of the prequels from Star Wars.

The romance between Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman) is far from the best representation of love in cinema. However, the truth is that it fits very well in the Star Wars universe.

VIDEO STAR WARS in GAMECUBE and crazy Japanese in the CHOCHELUISMOS!

After the premiere of Episode II: Attack of the Clones, critics and fans called this love relationship “cakey” and “cliché”. But that is precisely what George Lucas wanted to achieve in the prequels.

If you don’t believe us, pay attention to the last Star Wars novel in the High Republic period. She hides a great nod to the romance between Anakin and Padmé, despite being set many years before.

A cliché romance… and much honor

Of course, Anakin and Padmé’s love affair is clichéd. Apart from the questionable dialogues, we find scenes as embarrassing as that of the giant Naboo fleas (among others).

The point is that this cliche component could be something done on purpose and that Lucas himself wanted to print the relationship between the two characters. In other words, maybe it could fit right into the Star Wars canon.

The most recent Star Wars High Republic novel, titled Justina Ireland’s Path of Deceitshows that the love between Anakin and Padmé was an idealization for galactic society.

Said story, set some 350 years before Episode I: The Phantom Menace, makes a great reference to the romance between Anakin and Padmé… despite the fact that this would not occur until many years later.

One of the novel’s characters begins to read a romance holonovel. It tells the story of a senator who falls in love with a Jeditorn between loyalty to his guild and his strong feelings.

If we change the order of the factors, we certainly have a relationship similar to that of Anakin and Padmé. The young Jedi Knight is torn between the love of his life and loyalty to the Order.

The funny thing is that a similar story is cataloged as ”cliché”even if we are talking about a romantic holonovel from the Star Wars universe.

There are two options on the table. In the first place, that the wink is actually a “mockery” of the love relationship between Anakin and Padmé, confirming that Lucas’s intention was not according to the results.

And, secondly (and my favorite option), that this Star Wars novel proves that romances like Anakin-Padmé were usual or even idyllic in the galactic universe.

What is the Imperial Security Bureau (ISB) in Star Wars and its importance in Andor

Be that as it may, in the end the romance between Anakin and Padmé would be cut short by the young man’s fall to the dark side of the Force. Even so, the hope behind Luke and Leia (his children) and the phrase ”It was good, I know” are irrefutable proof that Padmé not only loved Anakin, but also Vader.

Do you think that the romance between Anakin and Padmé falls into the clichés of the genre? Or on the contrary do you think it was in keeping with the plot of the prequels? As usual, starwars It is open to all kinds of interpretations and opinions.