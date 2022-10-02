The great physical change of Mel C, Spice Girl, at 48

Just by writing the name of Mel C, many of you will already be humming the ‘Wannabe’ song. And it is that, regardless of being more or less a fan of the Spice Girls, we have all danced to his songs on more than one occasion. With greater or lesser intensity, true, but don’t lie to us; we have all moved our hips with them.

In the same way that when talking about Melanie C our brain quickly associates it with the sporty Spice. A nickname, everything is said, that after one of his last red carpets we confirm and yes, we reconfirm.

Now, if during the British Awards a few years ago, the artist has already managed to leave us speechless to see it incredibly strong which was; Seriously, his arms were so ripped and defined they were almost, almost bodybuilder height. Melanie, now, leaves us speechless. And it is that although it is true that we thought that this pose was insurmountable but yes, we were wrong. And here we are and continue: in shock.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.





Only she could wear a green tracksuit with such style with white stripes combining it with a sports bra and some spectacular platform shoes. In addition, thanks to the fact that she was wearing -following the latest trend- the zipper of her tracksuit jacket somewhat lowered, the Spice revealed her choice of top and, incidentally, her toned belly. Simply put: sensational.

The sporty Spice or the incredible physical change of Melanie C.

While is true that the body of the singer does not stop raising admiration Because of your level of toning, this has not always been the case.

In numerous interviews, Melanie reflected that for many years he hardly tasted a bite and that his days focused almost exclusively on exercise. I wanted to be strong.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Their perched in that decade They showed us that the ‘abs’ were a vice to the women (you only have to see those of Aitana with her incredible right hand or those of Ana Mena in a bikini to nod her head), but something was missing. It lacked toning, muscle. A quality that her “diets” did not encourage. And, although she affirms in numerous interviews, that she never got to compare herself with her groupmatesthe artist has pointed out on more than one occasion that the flashes and the covers generated that pressure to be perfect.

effects? That he take refuge in sports, that practice that made him feel good by practicing a little bit of running on tour days and that, in excess and without a good diet, emphasized their exhaustion and depression.

Melanie’s toned body as a result of these good habits

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Since stepping off the stage (excluding, of course, her iconic comeback as Spice for the London Olympics in 2012), Melanie C. has gradually left that approach behind. And, even, she tries to keep her daughters away from those toxic behaviors (in an interview she declared that the word diet is prohibited in her house).

For this, the artist who keep doing sports to the rhythm of yoga either different exercise routines (or even entered some marathons) but always monitored by your personal trainer that has helped him show off those ‘abs’ and obliques so desired.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

All this with a healthy and balanced diet which, of course, is also guided and adapted by a nutritionist.

In this way, the actress has managed to achieve that muscle that she emphasizes naturally, the result of some good habitsthat her curves stand out and recover the essence of the sporty Spice in a much healthier way.