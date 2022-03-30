The great reaction of Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) to the trailer of Ms. Marvel

MADRID, 16 Mar. (CultureLeisure) –

After Disney+ released the trailer for Ms. Marvel, the preview of the new series starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan continues to cause such a stir that even Brie Larson, who played Carol Danvers, better known as Captain Marvel, has had a great reaction to the trailer for the new MCU heroine.

It has been through her own Twitter account where the actress has shared her reaction in which she seems to be excited about the arrival of Ms. Marvel.

“You are a Superhero Kamala,” Larson states in her tweet.

You ARE a superhero, Kamala. https://t.co/7I7m0os5Mg — Brie Larson (@brielarson) March 16, 2022

However, Larson has not been the only one to celebrate the arrival of Ms. Marvel; Mark Ruffalo also wanted to welcome Kamala Khan as a new member of the UCM and was grateful to Marvel for “breaking new ground and representing the world we live in.”

Marvel breaks new ground! love you, @Marvel for reflecting the world we live in. Welcome to the family, Kamala! pic.twitter.com/IkoRkKsZGx —Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 15, 2022

Ms. Marvel will follow Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenage video game enthusiast living in Jersey City. Admirer and great fan of superheroes and especially Captain Marvel, Kamala has an overflowing imagination, her true passion being her fan-fiction. However, everything will change for her when she discovers that she has superpowers like the heroine she admires so much.

In addition to Vellani, the series will star Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.

Directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Ms. Marvel will arrive on Disney+ on June 8 and will have six episodes.