The great red spot on Jupiter: new mysteries revealed

Despite being the largest storm in the Solar System, with an extension of 16,000 kilometers, the Great Red Spot of Jupiter has a depth of between 300 and 500 kilometers, decidedly contained compared to the 3,000 kilometers reached by the zonal winds that blow. in an east-west direction drawing the bands of the gas giant planet. The new results of the planet’s gravity measurements were obtained by NASA’s Juno probe. The study published in Science revealed that Jupiter’s iconic great red spot, while very extensive, is not as deep as it was imagined. This discovery could explain the reasons for its evolution and perhaps its possible disappearance.

I study

“The results of our study attest to a mass of the storm equal to about half of the entire Earth’s atmosphere and slightly less than that of all the water of the Mediterranean Sea, and represent the Great Red Spot as an object very similar to a very disk. extended (its smaller size is approximately equal to the diameter of the Earth) but rather thin, with characteristics reminiscent of those of the largest terrestrial storms “explains Daniele Durante from the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering of the Sapienza University of Rome.

The Great Red Spot

The Sapienza researchers recall that Jupiter is the largest planet in the solar system, with an equatorial radius of 71,492 km, and is mainly composed of hydrogen and helium and for this reason it is called a “gas giant”. Perhaps the most iconic feature of the planet is the Great Red Spot, an anticyclonic storm probably discovered by Giandomenico Cassini in 1665. Today this resembles an oval approximately 16,000 x 12,000 km in size, making it the largest storm in the solar system. , albeit in the last 100 years, for reasons still unknown, it has reduced considerably. The Great Red Spot still carries with it many questions: one of these concerns the depth with which this storm sinks into Jupiter.

NASA’s Juno probe

The Juno probe, built by NASA with an important Italian contribution, answered this as well as other questions about the size of the nucleus. During two close flyovers of Jupiter (February and July 2019), NASA’s Juno mission (in orbit around Jupiter since July 5, 2016 to study the formation mechanisms, internal structure, magnetosphere and atmosphere of the gas giant) first observed the Great Red Spot closely. Since the interior of the planet is not directly observable, accurate measurements of the gravitational field are used to understand its innermost structure, which is an expression of the distribution of mass within the planet. Measurements of the planet’s gravitational field had shown that strong east-west winds (with speeds of up to 360 km / h), visible by tracing the motion of the clouds, push to a depth of about 3000 km.

The research of the ASI

Today, a new research, funded in part by the Italian Space Agency (ASI) and coordinated by Marzia Parisi, former PhD student at Sapienza, now post-doc at the California Institute of Technology / Jet Propulsion Laboratory, together with an international group of which Daniele Durante and Luciano Iess from the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering of La Sapienza are part of, showing how instead the winds of the Great Red Machine have a rather limited vertical penetration depth, equal to about 300 km, much lower than that of the winds blowing in the visible bands of the planet.

The radioscience tool

The results of the work were published in the journal Science. With a very eccentric orbit, the Juno probe was able to get very close to the gas giant, up to 4-5,000 km above the clouds: at these distances it is possible to have a high sensitivity to the gravitational acceleration exerted mainly by the structures of the atmosphere of the planet. The probe used the KaT radioscience instrument – Ka-Band Translator, created by Thales Alenia Space-I and funded by the Italian Space Agency – the heart of the experiment that made it possible to determine the vertical extension of the Great Red Spot.

The scrub is extensive but not deep

The Great Red Spot imperceptibly perturbed Juno’s orbit, but the extreme accuracy of the measurement (up to 0.01 mm / s) made it possible to capture the very weak gravitational signal and thus estimate the depth at about 300 km. “Juno’s measurements – concludes Luciano Iess of the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering of the Sapienza University of Rome – have provided the third dimension to that phenomenon of Jupiter’s atmosphere that has attracted the attention of many of us, as well as that of astronomers for more than three hundred years, showing how it is a superficial storm that is certainly very extensive, but very shallow. This new measurement will help to understand its nature, evolution and, perhaps, its possible disappearance “.