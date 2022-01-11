The great return of Maserati to the world of motorsport

Maserati has announced its first big step in the strategy dedicated to motorsport, joining the world of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship starting in 2023. An absolute first, given that it is the first Italian brand to compete in the Formula E championship.

The return to the track of the House of the Trident renews the competitive soul that is part of the Maserati DNA, which has always spirit of pure competition. Maserati’s innovative approach to electrification is perfectly combined with the brand’s unparalleled sporting heritage, perfectly in line with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The Trident, historically linked to high performance, will be the protagonist of the first road racing series in the world dedicated exclusively to electric cars.

Sustainable mobility for Maserati

The House’s commitment to sustainable mobility accelerates with new impetus in the wake of the high speed of Folgore, a fully electrified range. All the new models of the House, including Maserati Grecale (the first example produced exactly one year ago), Maserati GranTurismo, Maserati GranCabrio and the super sports Maserati MC20 (price list from 216,000 euros) will be available in versions 100% electric.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship offers the Italian brand the unique opportunity to show off the brand’s sporting tradition and the competitiveness of the Folgore series, in an environment where innovation and uncompromising performance are united by an indissoluble bond. Maserati will debut on the starting grid for Season 9 with the new Gen3, the fastest, lightest and most powerful Formula E single-seater ever, characterized by a series of design, production and technological innovations: the most efficient racing car in the world.

The Formula E World Championship and Maserati’s experience

Formula E races take place on the streets of the most iconic cities on the planet, including New York, Munich, Berlin, Mexico City, London and Rome. It is a competition that, from the very beginning, has allowed improve the energy efficiency of vehicles, increase battery range and develop efficient engines.

Maserati CEO Davide Grasso says: “We are proud to once again be protagonists of the racing world, the environment to which we belong. We are driven by passion and innovative by nature. We have a long history of world-class motorsport excellence and are ready to take our performance into the future. In the race towards greater performance, luxury and innovation, the irresistible Folgore series represents the purest expression of Maserati. That is why we have decided to return to compete in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship ”.

Jean-Marc Finot, Senior VP, Stellantis Motorsport, added: “It is a great pleasure for Stellantis Motorsport to help get Maserati back on track. Beyond the aspect linked to the tradition of the brand, the Maserati Formula E will constitute a technological laboratory that will allow to accelerate the development of high efficiency electrified thrusters and intelligent software for our road sports cars ”.

Alejandro Agag, Founder and President of Formula E, said: “We are delighted to welcome Maserati to the world of world-class motorsport. The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is the pinnacle of electric racing ”. And finally Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President: “I am pleased to welcome Maserati to Formula E for season 9. For such an iconic manufacturer, the choice to commit to this series is a sign of great confidence in the future of ABB. FIA Formula E World Championship. The new Gen3 single-seater will represent the maximum in terms of sustainability, technology and performance “.

Maserati’s motorsport DNA

The House was born on the track thanks to the Maserati brothers and the drivers. The debut in motorsport dates back to 96 years ago, the first racing car was the Tipo 26 driven by Alfieri Maserati, which raced at the Targa Florio in 1926 and took first place in the class up to 1.5 l. In 1957 then Juan Manuel Fangio won the F1 World Championship in a Maserati. The last single-seater in the premier class of motorsport was that of Maria Teresa De Filippis, the first woman to qualify for a Grand Prix aboard a 250F. The most recent experience in racing, on the other hand, is that in the FIA ​​GT Championship, from 2004 to 2010. And today, with the new era in Formula E, the Trident restarts from its roots to build its future.