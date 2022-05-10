The ‘great salary’ offered to James Rodríguez to go to Inter Miami

The Formula 1 Grand Prix and the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals were the two major events hosted by the city of Miami in the last week. Being a main point of attention for the sport, worldwide, it received the visit of some stars such as Michael Jordan, Tom Brady and, logically, David Beckham, current owner of the local soccer team.

James Rodríguez did not attend the Grand Prix, but he was at the Miami Heat game against the Philadelphia 76ers last Thursday, May 5. Accompanied by the singer Blessd and his daughter Salomé, the Colombian received a standing ovation from those attending the 119-103 victory of the team that plays as a local at the FTX Arena.

Although James’s presence was taken as a holiday visit, American media were much finer when considering that the midfielder was there to listen to Inter Miami’s offer, club to which they have also linked Falcao García in the past.

According to the versions, on the 10th he took advantage of his trip to Colombia for his sister’s wedding and made a “getaway” to Miami in order to attend a game of the other sport that he is passionate about, basketball, without neglecting that He is defining his future for the next season.

The truth is that the relationship between James and Beckham has been friendly for some years and that allows us to think that the Englishman will use his proximity to the Colombian to offer him the option of packing his bags and moving to the MLS, a league where he would have many minutes as a starter. and, besides, he could be quite close to his family.

The Sunan English midfielder who has been following Cucuteño since he passed through Everton, assures that both have already sat down to talk about numbers and Inter Miami would be willing to offer him “an approximate salary of 8 million dollars per season” to join him with the Argentine Gonzalo Higuaín and another Colombian, the former Millionaire Émerson Rodríguez.

The only obstacle, beyond James’s desire to return to Europe, is that with Al-Rayyan he still has a contract until 2024 and will not be able to sign with another club until his departure is agreed bilaterally or he pays some amount for his transfer.

From meeting to meeting

It is not the first time that James and Beckham approach positions to disembark in Miami, because, in October of last year, the former Manchester United soccer player was in Qatar and that meeting was immortalized in a photo in which the man from Cucuta showed great admiration for one of his childhood idols.

“A pleasure, legend,” James captioned the photo after their meeting in the Middle Eastern country. After publishing the photo, countless comments reached the Colombian regarding a possible future in United States soccer. “Come play at Inter Miami”, was the comment that was read the most in that flyer publication.

And it is that a possible arrival at said team in the future would not be so far-fetched for James, since on previous occasions he has been linked with this option. It was in 2020 when the team of which Beckham is the largest shareholder flirted with the Colombian, taking advantage of the fact that he could not find his place at Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid.

On that occasion, the 10 decided to continue in Europe and go to the Premier League with Everton, but now the picture is totally different. James wants to return to the ‘old continent’, yes, but he also accepted that he would like to try in the MLS as it is a constantly evolving league, where there are already other sports figures and where he would be very close to his daughter Salomé.