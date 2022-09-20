The great scare that Eiza González experienced during the earthquake in Mexico: VIDEO

Eiza González shows her solidarity before him earthquake of this September 19because he shared on his social networks the moment in which he felt this Earth movementso we show you the minute by minute of how he witnessed this moment that made our hearts beat all.

This morning CDMX recalled the catastrophe we experienced during t2017 Puebla earthquakefor five years this day has become a causality which according to some speculation is due to the ‘Law of Attraction’. The truth is that this moment has moved us and so documented the beautiful actress.

Eiza González shares details of how she witnessed the tremor

Through her Instagram account, the celeb shared a video in which she showed her reaction to this natural phenomenon. In the short clip she looked very scaredHowever, he did not miss the opportunity to send good wishes to all his followers. “He was very strong, I hope everyone is very well safe,” he mentioned.

Eiza González shares details of how she witnessed the tremor. Photo: IG

In addition, also he recorded the movement of his closet in which the crashes of the furniture were heard. A very disturbing moment like the one we all recreate in our minds. We hope you will find much more quiet and that we all let’s stabilize before this event.