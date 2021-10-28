the great streaming interpretations of Joaquin Phoenix

The Oscar-winning actor turns 47 today. Five streaming films that retrace a dazzling and courageous career.

With his never predictable artistic choices, with a humoral and often wavering temperament but above all with his great interpretations Joaquin Phoenix he has become – we would dare to write almost against his will – one of the most important stars of today’s world cinema scene. It was not easy to choose the five streaming movies that they retraced his career on his forty-seventh birthday. We decided not to mention only the most famous, acclaimed interpretations or those that led him to obtain nominations or awards. On the contrary, we have preferred the invoice of the films he has shot, selecting about five titles that demonstrate the versatility of Phoenix not only when he is confronted with great directors but also with very specific film genres. Enjoy the reading.

Five streaming movies starring Joaquin Phoenix

Gladiator

The Village

Owners of the night

She

Joker

The Gladiator (2000)

The Gladiator: the trailer for the film

The peplum directed by Ridley Scott rekindled the passion for the genre and wrote the history of contemporary cinema with a powerful and inspired staging. Russell Crowe he is the iconic protagonist of a film that behind a sensational packaging also hides some unexpected reflections on the culture of contemporary entertainment. Phoenix plays the villain with mixed subtlety and enormous expressive power. For him comes the first Oscar nomination, as a supporting role, while Gladiator wins five statuettes including those for best film and actor. Spectacular and exciting movie. Available on Rakuten TV, KILOS, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Netflix, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video.

The Village (2004)

Phoenix had already been directed by the great M. Night Shyamalan two years earlier in Signs, a film perhaps more compact than this on a narrative level. But The Village possesses an emotional power unknown to the author’s other cult-movies: the music of James Newton Howard and photography by Roger Deakins they marry to form a sound and visual concert of persuasive and melancholy beauty. The fall rehearsals of great actors like William Hurt And Sigourney Weaver in support they season a romantic and poignant horror. Great genre cinema that becomes a personal and powerful vision. Available on CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +.

Masters of the Night (2007)

The masters of the night: The Official Italian Film Trailer

Loading... Advertisements

James Gray he is one of the filmmakers in whom Phoenix trusts the most, letting himself be directed several times in films that are also different from each other. We have choosen Owners of the night as it comes closest to the aesthetics and writing of the great 1970s detective stories. The co-star Mark Wahlberg and a sinuous one Eva Mendes in support they close a cast of enormous dramatic depth. Beautiful reinterpretation of the stylistic elements with a rainy atmosphere and excellently orchestrated in its visual coherence. Remarkable. Available on Google Play, Apple Itunes, Amazon Prime Video.

She (2013)

Lei: The official Italian trailer – HD

In our opinion the best performance of Joaquin Phoenix’s career, a subtle and delicate acting performance that incredibly did not even get an Oscar nomination, when he would have deserved the statuette. Written and directed by one Spike Jonze ever so sensitive, She accurately tells an impossible love story that instead becomes true, exciting, human and painful. The voice of Scarlett Johansson as a co-star he is simply capable of warming the viewer’s heart. oscar for the original screenplay. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video.

Joker (2019)

Joker: The New Official Italian Film Trailer – HD

The cinecomic that brings Joaquin Phoenix to the Oscar for Best Actor in his fourth report is a metropolitan nightmare with an indubitable cinematic bill. Director Todd Phillips it builds a coherent and dense cinematic microcosm, where the protagonist and the characters move afflicted by the same disease of living. Joker it is a powerful film, which departs from the imagery of Batman comics to build its own, asphyxiating and amazing to experience. Golden Lion in Venice and many Oscar nominations including those for film and direction. Great cinema. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, TIMVision.