the great streaming movies set in a City of Angels that is tinged with black

From the classics of the 40s to the latest great masterpieces in streaming: Los Angeles and noir have a particular feeling …

The endless boulevards, the night and deserted streets, the elegant and often sinister villas of Los Angeles they have been iconic places that have inspired cinema over the decades noir. The City of Angels has told through the Seventh Art characters in chiaroscuro, sinners in search of a redemption impossible to find in a place that can be as fascinating as it is desolate. Through the next five streaming movies therefore we want to tell you how American noir developed which saw Los Angeles as the perfect theater for stories of crime, passion and sometimes salvation, even if always at a very high price. We have not included in the list LA Confidential (1997) of Curtis Hanson reluctantly – great adaptation from James Ellroy – And Living and Dying in Los Angeles (1985) by William Friedkin only because it is sensationally not available in streaming. Enjoy the reading.

The Flame of Sin (1944)

From the great season of Hollywood noir we have chosen the masterpiece by Billy Wilder because it is tinged with a pessimism and an underlying nihilism perhaps even more suffocating than the other great noirs of the time. A Barbara Stanwyck extraordinary and Fred MacMurray in a big way they are the protagonists of a dry and disenchanted film, which stages human greed at its lowest terms. The flame of sin has a great direction and screenplay written in collaboration with the master of the genre Raymond Chandler. Many Oscar nominations including film, direction, adaptation and lead actress. The Hollywood myth of Billy Wilder begins. Available on Rakuten TV, KILOS.

The Long Goodbye (1973)

Chandler’s literary masterpiece is staged by the unique genius of Robert Altman with a perfect spleen for the 1970s counterculture. Elliott Gould he is a disenchanted and careless Philip Marlowe, who wanders around the city in search of a lost friend. The long goodbye he empties the noir to reconstruct it in a contemporary style, arriving at moments of incredible paradox between form and content in cinema. A masterpiece also interpreted by the unforgettable Sterling Hayden. Available on Apple Itunes, Amazon Prime Video.

Chinatown (1974)

It’s up to another genius like Roman Polanski confronting Los Angeles noir through an accurate and mellifluous reinterpretation of the 1940s. Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway And John Huston they are the protagonists of a noir that is as bright under the sunlight as it is turbid and disturbing under the surface. Chinatown hypnotizes, shakes, leaves a bad taste in the mouth. But it remains impossible to forget, like the final historian. Many Oscar nominations, only the one for the screenplay of the legendary arrives Robert Towne. Sin. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Amazon Prime Video.

Collateral (2004)

Collateral: The Official Movie Trailer

Talking about Michael Mann, almost everyone would choose another masterpiece like Heat – The challenge. We, on the other hand, prefer this nocturnal and nihilistic us, first psychological rather than physical confrontation between the killer Tom Cruise and the taxi driver Jamie Foxx. Collateral it unfolds in a persuasive and extraordinarily digitally photographed night. An unprecedented aesthetic and emotional crescendo, which cultivates with one of the greatest jokes in the history of the genre. Los Angeles without headlights has never been so dangerous and bewitching. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video.

Drive (2011)

Drive: the Italian trailer of the film

The cult-movie directed by a Nicolas Winding Refn to the best of its mainstream possibilities it hands us a Ryan Gosling legendary, silent hero and ruthless avenger. Stylistically portentous, full of romantic moments and other psychologically very violent ones, Drive is a grandiose post-modern noir, also performed by Carey Mulligan, Oscar Isaac, Ron Perlman And Bryan Cranston. Best Director at Cannes, it would have deserved many Oscar nominations. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video.