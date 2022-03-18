The great surprises and absences in the call for Honduras to close the World Cup qualifiers

2022-03-18
The already deleted Honduran national team offered this Friday announcement to close the octagonal Concacaf towards the World Cup in Qatar against Panama, Mexico and Jamaica.
Fenafuth explains why they canceled Jorge Álvarez’s call
Coach Hernan Gomez has opted in this final stage to call mostly players from the National League and variants are presented.
Among the main novelties in the call are Wesly Decas (Motagua), Carlos Argueta (Vida), Cristian Sacaza (Honduras Progreso), Jonathan Núñez (Motagua), Joseph Rosales (MLS Minnesota United), Júnior Lacayo (Real Spain) and Edwin Solani Solano (Marathon).
In addition, the Colombian did not leave out players like Selvin ‘Pibe’ Guevara (Honduras Progreso), Gerson Chávez (Real Spain) and Carlos ‘Flecha’ Bernárdez (Vida), who will be as guests.
On the other hand, among the great absences of the Bicolor are those that the Roll: Alberth Elis, Anthony Lozano, Deiby Flores and Captain Maynor Figueroa.
The ‘Panterita’ will not be able to be there for the last three games of the tie because he has been recovering from an injury and wants to concentrate only with the Girondinsa team that is fighting for non-relegation in France.
The same case is for the Choco Lozano. The Cadiz is in the last positions of the Spanish league, so the Honduran is giving priority to his squad so as not to lose the category.
Bolillo Gómez pronounces on the suspension of Bryan Moya
Deiby can not be either since the Roll revealed that his club, the Panetolikos of Greece, asked the Federation for the option of not summoning him and they agreed.
On Figueroa, the coach assured that he would not summon him because he is still without a team. ” He is a symbol, but unfortunately he is without a club and without a game and that takes away his chances at this time of being in these games. He is a person that we admire and miss him for everything he represents; I talked to him and told him ‘if you get a team I’ll call you’ and it doesn’t seem logical to bring him if he doesn’t have a team”.
It is worth mentioning that he was not called either. Bryan Moyasince the player of Olympia has been suspended by FIFA from all official activity because he has a legal problem with the Zulia F.C. from Venezuela.
Jonathan Rubioof the Academic of Coimbra of Portugal, diego rodriguezfrom Motagua, and Kevin Alvarezfrom Real España, were not summoned by the Roll.