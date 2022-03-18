The great surprises and absences in the call for Honduras to close the World Cup qualifiers

2022-03-18

The already deleted Honduran national team offered this Friday announcement to close the octagonal Concacaf towards the World Cup in Qatar against Panama, Mexico and Jamaica. Fenafuth explains why they canceled Jorge Álvarez’s call Coach Hernan Gomez has opted in this final stage to call mostly players from the National League and variants are presented. Among the main novelties in the call are Wesly Decas (Motagua), Carlos Argueta (Vida), Cristian Sacaza (Honduras Progreso), Jonathan Núñez (Motagua), Joseph Rosales (MLS Minnesota United), Júnior Lacayo (Real Spain) and Edwin Solani Solano (Marathon). In addition, the Colombian did not leave out players like Selvin ‘Pibe’ Guevara (Honduras Progreso), Gerson Chávez (Real Spain) and Carlos ‘Flecha’ Bernárdez (Vida), who will be as guests.

On the other hand, among the great absences of the Bicolor are those that the Roll: Alberth Elis, Anthony Lozano, Deiby Flores and Captain Maynor Figueroa. The ‘Panterita’ will not be able to be there for the last three games of the tie because he has been recovering from an injury and wants to concentrate only with the Girondinsa team that is fighting for non-relegation in France.