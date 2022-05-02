The great survival game that is available for free and is a resounding success

It is available for mobile devices with iOS or Android operating system. It was released in 2017 and has over 100 million downloads.





The mobile games and other mobile devices have become a great option for those who cannot access a good PC or console. The titles are more and more complete, they have better graphics and, in addition, they can accompany you anywhere. if you like the survivalthere is a proposal that is all the rage iOS and Android.







The survival video game that is available for free and is a resounding success

Last Day on Earth: Survival It is an open world video game for mobiles which was launched in 2017, has over 100 million downloads and can be downloaded as freethough it does have in-app payments, including battle passes. It has a way to a player and also to survive in a multiplayer.

“Imagine that you had woken up in the apocalypse of the shooter from survival Last Day on Earth. Feel the horror and adrenaline of the process of truly surviving in a hostile environment. Discover the world where the instinct of the hordes zombie for killing you is as strong as thirst or hunger, ”says the description of the Ukrainian developer Kefir.





What is Last Day on Earth: Survival about?

At an unspecified time 202780 percent of the world’s population died from an unknown virusand later, those corpses rose in the form of zombies and began to destroy what was left of the world. The survivors of that day are immune to the virusbut they are still exposed to falling into the hands of one of them.

create your character and take a look around you: near your refuge there are many locations with different danger levels. With the resources you get in them you can create everything you need to survive: from a house and clothes to weapons and an off-road vehicle.

and take a look around you: near your refuge there are many locations with different With the resources you get in them you can create everything you need to survive: from As you grow level you will have hundreds of useful plans and recipes. First of all, build and improve the walls of your house, learn new skills, modifies weapons and discover all the fun of the game process.

you will have hundreds of First of all, build and improve the walls of your house, learn and discover all the fun of the game process. If you like the cooperative game, visit the city of the crater. There you will meet loyal companions and discover your worth in PvP. join a clanplay with other players and feel the unity of a real group.





Don’t miss a thing Receive the latest Gaming news and more!

It may interest you



