‘The Great’, the historical series about Catherine the Great that has little real, or does it?

downton abbey recovered the exquisite taste for series set in other historical eras with its careful scenery and iconic characters that emulated that air of the English elite of the early twentieth century. The series intended (and succeeded) to be a faithful portrait of the circumstances and norms of the time, from its plots, costumes and characters. In 2020 he joined The Bridgertonsa series full of sweet romance and hints of gossip-girlwhose audience success confirmed the attraction of viewers for this type of production.

Although apparently the plots of The Bridgertons They did not contribute anything very new, the Netflix series did take risks in terms of its characters and introduced racialized actors and actresses playing men and women of London high society, offering something different and at the same time controversial for a part of the public. It also reaffirmed its relative departure from the conventional with a soundtrack made up of current pop songs, covered in classical music.

However, proposals willing to go further have also recently been released. It is the case of The Great, which breaking with everything, was presented in 2020 as a different production. The promotional poster for the first season of the series premiered in Spain on the Starzplay platform made it clear. Catherine the Great doing a comb? Yes, why not? And it is that this fiction, directed and written by Tony McNamara and Matt Shakman, aims to move away from all historical accuracy to the point of showing “occasionally real” events.

This is announced by the opening credits of this reinterpretation of the life of the Russian empress, played by a brand new Elle Fanning, along with the British actor Nicholas Hoult, who puts himself in the shoes of the infuriating, cocky, and somewhat petulant emperor Peter III, which will be a stone in the shoes for the ruler.

The series presents some sarcastic, immoral, brutal and sometimes insensitive characters, who come to shout ‘fuck you’ on a regular basis

A Russian court where servants are used as targets will be the scene of the most relevant events. Characters who regularly yell “Fuck you” will do the rest. Sarcastic, immoral, brutal and insensitive on many occasions, but with a charisma that will make all the actions they commit take on a comic tone. Or almost all.

Catherine arrives at court in 1744 as an innocent but highly intelligent girl who finds herself with a much less brilliant husband who completely ignores her. Her ingenuity and handling of her claims will be the weapons that will allow her to survive in a libertine environment but at the same time closed in on her traditions. Meanwhile, together with her best friend Marial (Phoebe Fox), her lover Leo (Sebastian de Souza), the royal advisor Orlov (Sacha Dhawan) and the army general Velementov (Douglas Hodge), she will devise a conspiracy to end the reign of Peter in the midst of an environment moved by extravagance, parties, sex, and betrayals.

Gillian Anderson and Elle Fanning in the second season of 'The Great'

Starzplay recently premiered the second season (it has already been renewed for a third) in which actress Gillian Anderson (X Files, sex education) as mother of the empress. In the new episodes, after the triumph of the coup d’état that leads her to assume power, Catalina struggles not to be swept away by the currents of the court and the powerful who want her downfall. She in turn, she does everything to bring about a change that modernizes Russia.

From its first season to this last, the series draws on dialogues that are unusual in productions of this type. The Great he completely forgets about the ‘manners’ that are supposed to be given in the powerful spaces of that time and presents some casual talks, which sometimes border on the absurd. The characters, including the empress herself, aren’t shy about letting out a “shut the fuck up” or “fuck you, you bastard” when they’re angry or just want a bit of silence.





What allows us to empathize with the characters is not only their personal stories that are discovered as the series progresses, but also their particular sense of humor, which is maintained even in the most adverse situations. In turn, the dynamic rhythm of the characters suits the frenetic spiral of the series, which turns each chapter into a in crescendo organic series of events that follow each other.

Furthermore, just as The Bridgertons, the series also features a diverse cast with racialized actresses and actors embodying personalities from the Russian aristocracy. All these elements offer a clear reflection: To what extent is it allowed to detach oneself from the real story of a historical character? Or put another way. To what extent is it boring to accurately portray the story of a historical character? Cinema, as well as series, are nourished by originality and partly by controversy. However, in the case of The Greatmakes you think to what extent it is related to reality because who has never let out a “fuck you” in a hot moment?

