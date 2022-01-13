The great threat of 2022 for Dogecoin and Shiba Inu that nobody talks about





Last week, Bloomberg’s chief commodity strategist Mike McGlone released his latest research report titled – “Crypto Outlook: Don’t Fight the Fed” – which examines the impact of interest rate hikes. government on cryptocurrencies. While McGlone’s outlook isn’t good for thousands of unnamed cryptocurrency projects out there, he says Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are likely to be hit particularly hard.

Rising inflation forces the Fed to try to cool the economy

Since May 2021, monthly year-on-year inflation has exceeded 5%. Last month, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell announced that the Federal Open Market Committee could raise interest rates three times this year to cool the economy and slow inflation. Since then, the Fed has further suggested that the first rate hike could happen as early as March 2022.

In general, when interest rates rise, investors tend to migrate from high-risk speculative investments to safer options. According to McGlone, this financial leak would damage DOGE and SHIB harder than other crypto assets.

“Cryptocurrencies are on top of speculative excesses and may be an early indicator that the tide of the broader market is set to recede.” The peaks of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu meme coins coincided with similar market highs, emphasizing the leading indications of crypto, ”McGlone said in his report.

“SHIB in the second half of 2021 and DOGE in the first half of 2021 are examples of coins that are speculative hype and fun for players on an unprecedented global scale, 24/7.”

What he’s saying is that what shoots up fast tends to fall just as far and fast, which is what happened with Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. However, this volatility can still lead to gains when trading cryptocurrencies on platforms such as Bitcoin Era. McGlone labels these coins as “highly speculative” within the already volatile crypto asset class.

Fed interest rate hikes could disproportionately harm DOGE and SHIB

McGlone specifically noted that bellwethers cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether are likely to be okay in the face of Fed interest rate action – but not so for highly speculative projects like DOGE and SHIB, “Switching between mainly speculative cryptocurrencies that competing with Bitcoin, ETH and USDT is a model that investors should exercise caution ”.

The entire cryptocurrency industry started the year down, but DOGE and SHIB – which were both created as a joke – fell further and stronger than Bitcoin and Ethereum. Bitcoin and Ethereum fell from their respective all-time highs of around 40% and 30%.

By comparison, DOGE is down 78% from its all-time high of $ 0.74 in May and is now trading at $ 0.1588 at the time of writing. SHIB is down 64% today since hitting an all-time high of $ 0.00008845, according to CoinMarketCap data.

From their peaks, both DOGE and SHIB have come out of the top 10 coins by market cap, and McGlone suggests that these speculative activities may still have to fall in the face of rising interest rates. “The never-ending battle for top cryptocurrencies, often fueled by hype and speculation, makes us realize that most things that add up quickly are scary.”

At the time of writing, SHIB is trading up 14% and DOGE is up 7% – so perhaps some of these losses could be recouped in the near term. But in the long run, meme coin investors might consider McGlone’s concise opinion in the title of his report – don’t fight the Fed.