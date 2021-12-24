‘The Great’ Tony McNamara and the politically scorrect



If there is a series so far sensationally underestimated by awards and the like it is The Great. That’s the first thing I say to his creator Tony McNamara when I meet him on Zoom for the launch of the second season (December 19 on Starzplay). I also tell him that he must take home some recognition with these new episodes: “Let’s hope!”, He replies with an Australian accent bordering on the incomprehensible.



Brief intro about the character if his name tells you little: McNamara is the screenwriter of the Favorite, the bizarre baroque and punk dramedy by Yorgos Lanthimos starring Olivia Colman (Oscar for Best Actress), Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz in a very dysfunctional political-sexual triangle, told with a wild elegance, a rough, lively and foul-mouthed energy. McNamara is also the screenwriter of Cruella, prequel live action à la Joker (with some concessions from Disney on darkitude) on the bad of Charge of the 101, where he once again writes for Emma Stone (who will again be working with McNamara and Lanthimos in Poor Things). In short, the Australian author undoubtedly has a strong predilection for female protagonists, the politically scorrect and the exaggeration in costume. And nothing could testify how The Great (of which he is also an executive producer), with Elle Fanning in the role of the future empress who arrived just sixteen in a Russian court that seems Animal House, dominated by the sadistic big child Peter III (Nicholas Hoult). And the company is also joined by another champion: Gillian Anderson, in the role of Joanna Elisabeth of Holstein-Gottorp, mother of Catherine.





You seem very interested in the female characters: the protagonists of the Favorite, Cruella and, of course, Catherine.

Yes, and I think it’s because I grew up on a farm with seven boys, and then I went to a boys’ school. I didn’t have many women around and they always intrigued me a lot, they are so different from men. Men bored me, I understood them all too well. I have four brothers and three cousins, we practically all lived together. It all started from there: I started writing their stories, and they worked. And then I met actresses like Emma and Elle, who liked those stories. And then I continue to write them.



Why did you want to tell Catherine’s story?

I happened to read about her and thought I only knew that story about the horse. And I looked for a lot of other things about Catherine: finding herself in a new country that wasn’t hers and getting to hold it, supporting the Enlightenment, promoting women’s education. I don’t think she was ever really done justice. Maybe because I’m Australian and I know little about European history, but she really seemed like a very interesting character. I was writing a show for an actress in Australia and thought it might focus on Catherine. Then the show was successful and I decided to make a movie or a TV series out of it. And here we are.



At the end of the first season we left Catherine as she led the coup and she was desperate for the fate of her lover, Leo. Where do we find it at the beginning of the second?

We begin a few months after the coup, with her trying to secure the result. Let’s see how it all started, how he took power and as he wonders how to handle it once it’s his.

You wrote The Great with Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult in mind? Because thanks to the series they have practically become the queen and king of dark comedy in Hollywood.

It is true (laughs). But actually no: it was a play I originally wrote when they were both very young, too young. Then I met Nick on the set of Favorite and I knew Elle through connections from our agents. She is hilarious, fantastic. I always thought of turning the story into a series, and I struggled to imagine who could play the protagonists… They already knew each other, it was really a great luck.



In a time when political correctness is everything, how can one be so delightfully politically scorrect?

I don’t know, we haven’t thought about it too much, I think we’ll keep going until someone stops us. They never made things difficult for us, I think it all comes from a question of characters and humanity. It is satire and I think this is clear. So let’s keep our fingers crossed, and we hope to keep getting away with it.



You also decided to put a sign at the beginning of each episode with a warning: “An occasionally true story”. Does it serve to make sure that the public understands the exaggerations, the inconsistencies, the anachronisms, etc.?

Basically yes, we did it in order not to receive e-mails from history professors who stress that “this is not true”. And also to avoid people being bothered by historical inaccuracy. It must be clear from the start that this is a fun series. So have fun, don’t take the historical part of what we tell seriously, because neither do we.

Do you think dark comedy is a little neglected today for this wave of fairness at all costs? There is always fear of overcoming limits, of offending someone …

Yes, I think it is difficult to navigate the ocean of contemporary comedy. We are probably allowed more in this sense because it’s a costume story, and it makes people less angry. We are lucky and the historical period helps us a lot.



Does the world need that politically incorrect one more?

I think the world needs more kindness and a sense of humor at the same time. Comedy is inherently transgressive, it pushes the boundaries further, but it shouldn’t be a license to be deliberately cruel or hateful. There must be a freedom in comedy. And you can’t live an entire life without ever being offended in any way. And often the comedy is about things that have been important in history and people at the time may have found it offensive. I think politically correct may be too much, but I don’t think racism or sexism is funny. The old comedy based on these elements has no more space now. But people right now are really hypersensitive about what’s acceptable and what’s not.



In the first season, I loved the scene where Catherine goes to the front of the war between Sweden and Russia to pay homage to the mutilated soldiers with macarons – it’s brilliant.

For us, comedy must always be at the service of the characters and the situation. In my writers’ room I often say that I don’t care about jokes, we can do comedy, we can be funny, but not just with jokes. It must make all sense with respect to the protagonists, everything must contribute to telling that story. And of course it’s a pain in the ass for the writers.



Without spoiling, is there a cult moment like that in the second season as well?

There are goodies in Season 2 that are shocking and bizarrely funny alike, but I can’t spoil the vision.

Will there be a third season? Tell me yes.

I hope so.



What does a script need to be really good?

For me it can be summarized as follows: excellent characters in great situations, a world that allows them to move, act, play. The GreatIt’s fun, for example, but there’s a lot at stake: life or death. And the future of a nation.