A couple of days ago, maybe a week ago, the tape premiered on the streaming platform HBO Max The great trick (The prestige), it is not a new product because it hit theaters in 2006, it has a quite impressive cast in which Christian Bale, Hugh Jackman, Michael Caine, Scarlett Johansson and even David Bowie stand out; a story of magic acts, obsession and a constant struggle to have the best trick in London in 1890; a quite interesting production and surely many readers have already seen it at least once.

But why is it relevant 16 years after its premiere, in addition to its premiere on the online platform, well for the simple premise, the big trick Michael Caine’s character explains, “every great magic trick consists of three acts: the first is called the promise, the magician shows something ordinary, but, as you might expect, it probably isn’t; the second act is called the twist, the magician makes that something ordinary do something extraordinary. Now, even if you look for the secret, you will not find it. This is why there is a third act, called the prestige, this is the part with the twists and turns, where life hangs in the balance and you see something amazing that you’ve never seen before.”

Almost all people have witnessed an act of magic, even on public transport and I am not referring to an assault where it is easy to disappear the money of the spectators, the interesting thing would be to make it reappear; but life in Mexico is full of “promises” and “twists”, but lacks “prestige”, let’s take an everyday example, politics in the country; full of the first acts of an illusion without the reward of seeing something “extraordinary”; they seek the vote and the favor of the citizens whose only act is the illusion of interest in their causes and demands, to later disappear without returning, there is no “prestige” in their acts.

But it must be recognized, and returning to the tape of the big trick, according to its climax, there are some political parties that are doing well to lead that double life to hide the secret of their illusions, being one of the maximum exponents Morena, who coincidentally have an internal renewal process this weekend, and as presentation of magicians, they will also do it next week, same times and venues; a ticket is required to access this show, it does not cost or have restrictions, even minors can attend and vote to elect members of the leadership bodies of the icing party, but that only covers the audience; the real “magic” is in how to maintain a public image while doing the opposite, because now anyone is a member of their ranks. The first great illusion of his was the change from red, of many of his profiles, to cherry (or as I call it, rusty and old red); although they are also good at change when it comes from blue, yellow, green, or whatever, the whole idea is to add; the act continues when they present a call for its internal renewal, “the promise”…

Theodore Santos