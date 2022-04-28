The great US epidemiologist predicts the new phase of COVID

After the spike of infections caused by the Omicron variant, the pandemic has given most countries in the world a break. Some European countries have withdrawn all of their restrictions, as is the case in Spain, where masks were no longer mandatory indoors last week.

On the opposite side is China and, specifically, Shanghai. In the most populous city of the Asian giant, the number of positives has increased, to the point that the authorities decided weeks ago to confine the main financial nucleus of the country. For its part, the United States has managed to make progress in its fight against SARS-CoV-2, so that the so-called “pandemic phase” of COVID has already passed.

This was stated by the White House medical adviser and leading epidemiologist in the United States, the Dr Anthony Fauci. In an interview granted to ‘Associated Press‘, detailed the reasons why the North American country is entering a new phase in the current epidemiological context. “We are at a different time in the pandemic. We don’t have 900,000 new daily infections, nor tens of thousands of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19. We are at lower levels.”

In this way, and according to the version offered by this epidemiologist, The United States has now moved into a “control phase”, in which the number of infections, hospital admissions and deaths due to the disease are lower. Despite this improvement, Fauci issued the following warning to the American population. “That doesn’t mean the pandemic is over.“.

About Paxlovid, the antiviral treatment launched by Pfizer, he emphasized the clinical trials that were carried out with volunteers. “It is a highly effective therapy“, he said about the drug developed and marketed by the North American pharmaceutical company. Pfizer reported that the Paxlovid efficacy reached 89% against severe disease (with risk of hospitalization or death), and is administered within five days immediately after the appearance of the first symptoms.

Two-thirds of the North American population, with a complete regimen

According to data published by the web ‘Our World In Data‘, 66% of the US population has the complete vaccination schedule, that is, the equivalent of 219 million people, while 30% of the population has already received the booster dose in the country.

Regarding the data for coronavirus, since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, the country accumulates a total of 80 million registered infections, so that it is the country with the highest number of reported infections in the world. In the last month, according to data published by the US CDC, the number of daily infections did not exceed 60,000 cases.