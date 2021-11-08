“The greatest danger”, Zuckerberg now really trembles – Libero Quotidiano





New troubles for the founder of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg. Frances Haugen, a former employee of the company, spoke in Brussels to warn the European Union against digital giants, so there is a regulatory problem that should not be underestimated. “There is a real danger of disinformation campaigns“, explained the so-called” mole “. According to her, in fact,” we need complete access to data “and also a commission of” experts able to study them “.



In this regard, the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, he said: “Europe is serious about regulating what still looks like a far west digital. Speed ​​is everything: we need the EU package of proposals to regulate Big Tech to be adopted in the first half of 2022. “In recent months, there has been a lot of talk about Haugen because of her testimony before the American Congress and the British parliament. The former employee, in particular, accused Facebook of spreading hatred and disinformation using a system that favors content that makes the most clicks.





Today in Brussels the Commissioner thanked Haugen for his “tireless dedication”. “We have seen the impact that major platforms can have on our democracies and societies, including the well-being of our children. With the Digital Services Act (DSA), we now have the tools to hold platforms accountable for transparency. algorithms, data use and risk mitigation “.



