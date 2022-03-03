The greatest pirate adventure since ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’? This is the new success of Netflix – Movie News

The South Korean film ‘Pirates: The Last Treasure of the Crown’ has already managed to enter the top 10 of the most viewed films on the ‘streaming’ platform since its premiere on March 2.

Pirates of the Caribbean managed to be a success at the box office, managing to make five films of what began as a simple adaptation of one of the Disney World attractions. Fact that the company wanted to repeat with Jungle Cruise starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson.

Bearing in mind that the sixth installment of Pirates of the Caribbeanwhich would be starring Margot Robbie, may arrive later than expected, fans of this genre can be in luck with the Netflix premiere of Pirates: The Last Treasure of the Crown.

The South Korean film, which is a sequel to pirateshas already managed to be -today- the seventh most viewed film on the platform streaming since its premiere on March 2. It is true that comparisons are odious and that many films of this genre cannot become the blockbuster as Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl was in its day..

But Pirates: The Last Treasure of the Crown It promises large doses of action and fantasy like any of this genre and its trailer doesn’t look bad at all. You can see it below:







What is ‘Pirates: The Last Treasure of the Crown’ about?

The legendary treasure of the Goryeo royal family, which disappeared without a trace many years ago, promises a life of wealth to whoever finds it. Determined to claim their luck, Woo Moo-Chi’s (Kang Ha-Neul) pirate troupe sets out on an adventure in search of this great treasure.

In their adventure, which is set in the Joseon dynasty, these pirates will encounter all kinds of mystical dangers, turbulent waters, mysterious clues, all kinds of rivals and the cunning Bu Heung-Soo (Kwon Sang-Woo), who also goes after the same treasure.