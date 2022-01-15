the greatest requests from users, based on feedback – Nerd4.life

Xbox Series X | S they’ve improved many aspects of Xbox One, but there’s still room for more evolutions obviously, and it is interesting to see what are the areas in which users seem to concentrate the most requests, based on an analysis of the feedback carried out by Windows Central through Twitter.

The sample examined is very small, being about 1000 users, but it can still be indicative of the largest problems felt by the possession of Xbox and therefore those in which they would like to see corrective interventions.

Xbox: The pattern of major user requests for improvement

The diagram above clearly shows the subdivision of requests based on feedback and the proportions between these.

The biggest complaints apparently concern the Game DVR, or the system for recording and sharing gaming videos on Xbox, present in 17% of requests for improvements. Immediately following we find generic “operating system problems”, which include various unidentified possibilities, while in third position we find the support of Japanese games.

The latter is a historical problem for Xbox: the Microsoft console has never managed to meet the favor of the Japanese public and, consequently, has never had a strong presence in that country, which mainly translates into the lack of attention from developers. Japanese for Xbox. Apparently, this is a very serious problem for console users, something that could be partially resolved by the recent efforts in trying to reconnect with that environment announced by Phil Spencer.

In fourth position we find the requests for improvements regarding the first party games: according to the explanation given by the site, these are mainly requests for specific games, such as the return of historical series that have been missing from the scenes for some time. Also in demand are improvements to the unlockable achievement system built into the Xbox platform. Meanwhile, in any case, the Xbox Series X | S appears to be the fastest-selling Xbox consoles in the brand’s history, having arguably surpassed 12 million units sold.