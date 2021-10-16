News

The Greatest Showman: Hugh Jackman and that song that made his nose bleed

While filming The Greatest Showman Hugh Jackman sang a song and his nose started to bleed from a tumor.

Before filming began on The Greatest Showman, 2017 film directed by Michael Gracey, Hugh Jackman underwent nose surgery to remove basal cell carcinoma. After the surgery the actor did not follow his doctor’s advice, he sang a song and his nose started to bleed.

The Greatest Showman: Hugh Jackman in a photo from the film

After the operation, Jackman’s wound was closed with 80 stitches and his doctor ordered him not to sing so that the cut would not reopen. The Australian actor followed his recommendation until the last song of the film, From Now On, during which he decided to sing: after just over a minute his nose began to bleed profusely.

After undergoing surgery to remove one of the most common forms of skin cancer, Jackman launched an appeal on Instagram: “Another carcinoma. Thanks to frequent checkups and exceptional doctors, everything went well. With the patch on his nose it looks worse than it actually is, I swear !.

The Greatest Showman: Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron in a moment of the film

In 2013 Jackman underwent a first surgery to remove a basal cell carcinoma, which was repeated again in 2014. In February 2016, he removed the fifth and, within three years, the actor had a total of six skin cancers removed. .


