“The greatest showman”: (re) find out on Disney Plus

Disney Plus contains a large amount of content and it is often difficult to decide what to watch. From classics to Pixar, from Marvel to Star Wars, there are films and TV series for all tastes. I’m here to let you (re) discover some less popular content that you may want to (re) see. Today we talk about The greatest showman.

The greatest showman is a 2017 film distributed in Italy by 20th Century Fox. Directed by Michael Gracey, written by Jenny Bricks and starring Bill Condon Hugh Jackman. There are also in the cast Zac Efron, Zendaya, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson And Keala Settle.

The greatest showman plot and info

Phineas Barnum is a boy of humble origins who marries his childhood friend from a wealthy family. The two live a humble life together with their two daughters, but Phineas dreams of giving more to his family. So he decides to buy a museum with various wax models of animals and historical characters. Success comes only when he decides to look for particular people to show, thus creating a first version of the circus. The main challenge will be to challenge the prejudices of the upper class.

The film is based on Phineas Barnum even if it takes great liberties. The real Barnum was an entrepreneur who has had several businesses over the years. The first experience in the show takes place at 25, when he organized shows with a Czech and paralyzed slave. Among its main activities has been the commitment to make theaters a place of respectable entertainment for the middle class. His first entry into the world of the circus took place only at the age of 60.

Similar to: Hamilton (2020), The only and unsurpassed Ivan (2020), Dumbo (2019)

Public vote: 86/100 (Rotten Tomatoes)

Gender: dramatic, musical

Duration: 106 minutes

Songs: YES

Awards: 10 wins + 13 nominations

My very short review

The greatest showman it’s a very enjoyable movie that makes you want to dream big. We see the protagonist who, from nothing, manages to set up something sensational. Obviously it’s not all simple and one of the main difficulties is not losing yourself in the race against dreams. The film underlines the great difference between rich and poor families, exasperating the prejudice, tries to push the bravest not to fear this foolish barrier. A point in favor also for the soundtrack, blockbuster and winner of a Golden Globe.

The greatest showman on Disney Plus

you can see The greatest showman on Disney Plus, but you need a subscription (here is the link to do so). From the home of the site, you will find this movie in the “Star” section, but the “search” function is certainly the fastest way to find it. Good vision!

