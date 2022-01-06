The Greatest Showman who sings in the film: artists and songs

The Greatest Showman, who sings in the film: we discover all the songs and the artists who interpret them in the film.

The Greatest Showman, musical with Hugh Jackman, which stages the adventures of a group of freaks. The film had a resounding success with audiences and critics, appreciated above all for the scenic layout and the soundtrack, which also earned several awards for the work of director Michael Gracey.

The Greatest Showman has in fact won the Academy Award and the Golden Globe for the best original song with This is me, the most representative of a series of songs that have conquered everyone. So let’s find out the soundtrack of the musical, seeing the songs and the artists who interpret them.

The Greatest Showman, the soundtrack

There are many protagonists of the film who lend themselves to the amazing songs of The Greatest Showman. From Oscar winner Keala Settle with his This is me, to the peotagonists Hugh Jackman and Zendaya, passing through someone who has built his fame thanks to musicals like Zac Efron. The album containing the film’s tracklist, The Greatest Showman: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, was a huge success, achieving gold certification in several countries such as the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

This is the full soundtrack of the film:

Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle, Zac Efron, Zendaya– The Greatest Show– 5:02 Ziv Zaifman, Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams– A Million Dreams – 4:29 Austyn Johnson, Cameron Seely, Hugh Jackman – A Million Dreams (Reprise)– 1:00 Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle, Daniel Everidge, Zendaya – Like Alive– 3:45 Hugh Jackman & Zac Efron – The Other Side– 3:34 Loren Allred – Never Enough– 3:27 Keala Settle – This Is Me– 3:54 Zac Efron & Zendaya – Rewrite the Stars– 3:37 Michelle Williams – Tightrope– 3:54 Loren Allred – Never Enough (Reprise)– 1:20 Hugh Jackman – From Now On– 5:49

