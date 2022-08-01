Entertainment

“The Greatest Showman” with Hugh Jackman, Zach Efron and Zendaya this Monday August 1 on C8 (Video)

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 44 1 minute read

“The Greatest Showman” on the TV program for your evening this Monday 1er August 2022. C8 invites you to see or see again at 21.10 this prestigious and unexpected musical inspired by the story of PT Barnum, a mythical figure of the eponymous circus at the end of the 19th century in the United States. Hugh Jackman is the ultimate performer, alongside Zac Efron and the promising Zendaya.

Advertising

The Greatest Showman News Actual
© 2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp. All Rights Reserved.

“The Greatest Showman”: Synopsis and Cast

In the 1870s, the American entrepreneur Phineas Taylor Barnum saw his business develop, notably thanks to the `freak shows’ and other circus shows. PT Barnum is a visionary who started from scratch to create a show that has become a global phenomenon: the Barnum & Bailey Circus.

Its story celebrates the birth of show business and the wonder one feels when dreams come true.

With Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson.

Advertising

“The Greatest Showman” Trailer

Better than words, images with the masterful official trailer of this musical released in cinemas in 2018

“The Greatest Showman” with Hugh Jackman, Zach Efron and Zendaya to see or see again without moderation this Monday August 1 at 9.10 p.m. on C8. Will you be there?

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 44 1 minute read

Related Articles

Nantes: “Are you defending now? when Kombouaré teases Neymar!

2 mins ago

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis with Wyatt and Dimitri at the supermarket

12 mins ago

On the threshold of almost lost pain | The premiere of Crimes of the Future

23 mins ago

International Film Festival honors dubbing actors

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button