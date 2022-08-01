“The Greatest Showman” with Hugh Jackman, Zach Efron and Zendaya this Monday August 1 on C8 (Video)

“The Greatest Showman” on the TV program for your evening this Monday 1er August 2022. C8 invites you to see or see again at 21.10 this prestigious and unexpected musical inspired by the story of PT Barnum, a mythical figure of the eponymous circus at the end of the 19th century in the United States. Hugh Jackman is the ultimate performer, alongside Zac Efron and the promising Zendaya.

“The Greatest Showman”: Synopsis and Cast

In the 1870s, the American entrepreneur Phineas Taylor Barnum saw his business develop, notably thanks to the `freak shows’ and other circus shows. PT Barnum is a visionary who started from scratch to create a show that has become a global phenomenon: the Barnum & Bailey Circus.

Its story celebrates the birth of show business and the wonder one feels when dreams come true.

With Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson.

“The Greatest Showman” Trailer

Better than words, images with the masterful official trailer of this musical released in cinemas in 2018

“The Greatest Showman” with Hugh Jackman, Zach Efron and Zendaya to see or see again without moderation this Monday August 1 at 9.10 p.m. on C8. Will you be there?