‘The greatness of Real Madrid fucks you’; Hugo Sánchez exploded on ESPN

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.13.2022 18:14:03





Never talk to him about foreigners in the Mexican National Team or negatively about the real Madrid because then yes Hugo Sánchez takes out the clawsin this case for defend the Meringues of all those who accuse managed to advance to the UEFA Champions League Semifinals thanks to “the referees” who annulled a goal against Chelsea and failed to score a supposed penalty by Dani Carvajal.

These two controversies were put on the table on ESPN by the journalist Jorge Ramos, who accused that “the greatness of Real Madrid has a lot of arbitration”giving recent examples of controversial decisions favorable to the whites both in the League and in the Champions League, both competitions in which they are the most successful.

“We come from a 3-1 against Celta de Vigo with three penalties that did not exist and it is not that I am against the team, they should win without all that. I do not see that other teams of the same greatness of the real Madrid have every weekend arbitration controversiesbut with them It is constant and they are not inventionsthese things cannot be let go,” said the Uruguayan journalist.

‘The greatness of Madrid is arbitrations’; what made Hugol angry

Not only that, Ramos stated in the debate with Paco Gabriel de Anda that “he has serious information” that confirms his theory of arbitration aid to the Merengues, and it was then that the Pentapichichi made it clear that there are people who are “envious and that it bothers them” to see the best club in the world succeeding epically.

“When someone is envious, jealous and It bothers him that there is a team as big as Madridimportant, famous, imperial, the king of the Champions League, the greatest club of all time, it is clear that they are envious,” said Sánchez Márquez.

To close his intervention, the historic scorer confirmed that greatness lies in the fact that “Madrid never gives up” and to show the numerous somersaults they have achieved in their history, including this one against Chelsea (although they came with a 3-1 advantage after the First Leg) and the one against PSG in the Round of 16.