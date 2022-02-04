The green corridors, the leather bag by DiCaprio, Zegna and Ferrari – LaConceria

A week that inevitably still sees in the foreground the pandemic. But, in this case, Covid is in the spotlight because Italian fairs, salons and fashion shows have been given by the Government an important assist. In other words, the opening of the green corridors for the vaccines not approved by EMA (European Medicines Agency) which allow the upcoming events of the fashion supply chain to take place in the presence in better conditions of potential turnout. Then, there was talk of the most viral film in recent months, Don’t Look Up, and how the skin is a faithful companion of the protagonist. In the end, two reference brands of Italian luxury they published their balance sheets, giving surprises. Not all positive, to tell the truth, but not from a financial point of view.

The green corridors

The Russian Sputnik and Chinese Sinovacthe Cuban Soberana and the Indian Covaxin. They look like characters from a despotic novel and, on closer inspection, the reality we have been living for two years is, unfortunately, such. Instead, we know they are vaccines not approved by the EMA for which the Government has approved the so-called green corridors. Moral: those who received them can circulate in Italy and access the services as if they had a reinforced Green pass. Fairs (starting from Lineapelle, 22/24 February 2022, to get to all the others in the supply chain) at the Milanese fashion shows dedicated to women’s fashion, thank you.

The DiCaprio leather bag

“You have seen the movie Don’t Look Up? And you have noticed the leather bag always at the astronomer’s side Randall Mindyinterpreted by Leonardo Dicaprio? Just like LaConceria, we can only conclude one thing: whoever is trying to save the world uses a leather bag ”. This is how the Dutch chemists of Smit & Zoon (whom we thank for having taken up our little provocation) write on their social channels. For everything else, including finding out who tanned the leather of this bag in Italy, we refer you to our news.

Zegna and Ferrari

Zegna, recently listed on Wall Street, made headlines for two reasons. A very positive one: the 2021 balance sheet. One that is quite upset: the abandonment of fur. FerrariOn the other hand, not only did it publish financial data, relating to last year, that were more than sparkling. The Maranello company has launched a rather significant superbonus plan for its employees (let’s put it this way…).

