The green dress of ‘Expiation’ is a two-piece from Zara

It’s impossible not to remember the stunning green satin dress worn by Keira Knightley in the movie ‘Atonement. Beyond the passion’. Even if you haven’t seen this film, it will surely form part of your memory if you are truly passionate about fashion. We can never get it out of our heads and when we think we have already forgotten it, there is always a ‘low cost’ firm that launches a similar dress model that brings it back to our minds. That is what has just happened to us with our latest find in Zara’s online store, although this time with a slight ‘twist’. Today, while we dedicated ourselves to doing our first ‘shopping’ of the day, we felt a real obsession with this green satin two-piece from Zara that reminds us of this iconic piece. It is pure fantasy.

Although it has happened in an unexpected way, the world of cinema has once again been the inspiration for the Zara designers with this green satin two-piece. No doubt. The top piece consists of a halter neck top that opens from the neckline with movement. We love it to show off some belly.

The bottom part of this green two-piece set from Zara is classic satin wide-leg pants. It feels like a fable and the flight generates almost the same effect as the green dress of ‘Expiation’.

Zara

Zara

Zara

The good thing about this green satin set from Zara is that it has a wide variety of sizes. The top is available from XS to XL and the pants from XS to XXL. So there are many of us who can wear this green satin two-piece from Zara that reminds us of the ‘Expiation’ dress.

Zara’s green satin halter top costs €29.95



Zara’s long fluid green satin trousers cost €39.95

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io