THE GREEN LANTERN – Right to focus on Dybala? Yes, on one condition! New table for Arthur …

Without delay, we immediately move on to the highlight: Paulo Dybala. We have come to the classic crossroads. Two options: invest in him and sign that blessed renewal that has been talked about for months or wait to check the boy’s true state of health. There is no more time, a final decision must be made. It is undoubtedly not easy… There are equally valid pros and cons. Let’s start with why we should focus on the Argentine. There are few players out there with his talent. He knows how to score in many ways and scores even when the ball is hot. In today’s Juventus, he is the only one who breaks the bank. He has the right leadership and loves being 10 of the Old Lady. He cares about the Juventus jersey and wants to win with Juventus… Not bad, right?

Why, instead, should we make a different reflection and hypothesize his farewell? In the last year and a half, he has had an infinite number of physical problems, so much so that he skipped about 45% of the seasonal races. In the last calendar year, he has 11 goals scored, very few for someone who should be the team’s beacon. He wants a princely salary (10 million euros net per season) until June 2026. Request not negotiable. At a tactical level, he can lead to imbalances due to his nature as a “non-catalogable” player. Valid doubts, right?

So what to do? As a faithful supporter of the Argentine, I believe that we should continue with Paulo Dybala, perhaps with the addition, in the new agreement, of a condition: bonus linked to appearances on the pitch. Many clubs already do it, it would not be a scandal. In this case, given the boy’s frailty, it seems only right to insert this particular footnote. It would give more (economic) guarantees to the club … But at a sporting level? Here I have never had any doubt: better a Paulo Dybala in half service than many forwards always at 100% form (also currently present in the Juventus squad). La Joya is an added value, it always has been …

Closing on Arthur… It seems that there is a queue for the Brazilian. I do not deny that an exchange with Luis Alberto would bring me a lot of joy (I see it hard with Claudio Lotito in the middle). Anyway, I’ll uncork one of the good ones when she packs. Nothing against Arthur who has excellent technical skills but has never integrated with Juventus and does not have the physicality needed in Italy … That’s all … I have no doubt that, in the right team, he will return to being a midfielder of enormous quality and value but not will ever be able to take this Juventus in hand. His farewell is necessary to make room for someone with different characteristics. He already has his bags ready, we need to understand where Juventus will go and what Juventus will gain …

PS Do Villarreal fear us little? Better this way … Allegri knows how to motivate kids on these occasions. Getting to the quarters would be a good result in this season of ups and downs