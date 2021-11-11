THE GREEN LANTERN – Vlahovic to other shores… Another zero parameter on the way!

Houston, we have a problem… Or better, Juventus, we have a problem, or rather more than one. With the passing of the days (and the matches), the structural limits of the current squad are increasingly evident. The Juventus leaders have taken note of this and have already taken steps to solve as many problems as possible. Let’s start with the attack. Still talking about CR7 and the many goals guaranteed by the Portuguese that are missing is anachronistic. Better to focus on what is wrong with the actors currently in the squad. Who should score, does not or does not make a few. I still believe that Morata cannot be the main striker (like Dybala) of Juventus today and tomorrow. Very good player, unable to bear the weight of the Juventus attack.

The alternatives? Kean goes intermittently, Kaio Jorge is immature, there is nothing else … Even an elf would realize the need for a center forward of absolute value. The big names, those who shift the balance in the field, are not accessible. Juventus is in the “saving phase”, the time for major investments is behind us. Well, there would be Vlahovic… Bravo, young and ambitious. Perfect to satisfy Allegri’s requests. Small problem: Fiorentina does not seem to have any intention of selling him to Juventus (it is already hard to digest Chiesa that shines in Juventus) and, moreover, there would be many other clubs that can put much more high-sounding figures on the plate to convince the purple club and the same Serbian striker not to agree with the Old Lady. We are talking about economically sound clubs such as Arsenal, Tottenham and perhaps Manchester United (if it will be a revolution in the summer). And Juventus? The history of the black and white club fascinates the boy but, probably, there are not the ideal conditions to defeat the competition and wear the purple ace in black and white. A magheggio would be needed, one of those that Marotta knows how to do. Ah, I forgot, he is no longer at Juventus …

Well, luckily there are zero parameters (sarcastic joke). Although burned by the operations Rabiot and Ramsey (both arrived in Turin as zero parameters), Juventus could embrace another player “free to marry wherever he wants”. This is Witsel. True, the name of the Belgian has been floating around the streets of Turin for years. Juventus, several times, have come close to putting the Belgian midfielder under contract. Well, this could be the right time. Witsel has made it known that he does not intend to renew his contract, which expires in June, with Borussia Dortmund. Hurray, he’ll be free so … Well, right? No, not at all… As we said, Juventus have been courting Witsel for years. Years … In fact, the good Witsel, next January 12, will turn 33 years old. Are you sure you want to rely on a 33-year-old player for the midfield of the future? The charm of the zero parameter is understandable but be careful not to always think only with your wallet …