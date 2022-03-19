The ‘green’ Mediterranean diet is good for the intestinal microbiota

For some years now a group of nutritionists from BenGurion University of the Negev, Israel, is studying a variant of the classic Mediterranean diet, which they have renamed the green Mediterranean diet or Green Med. This version includes the addition of foods and drinks rich in polyphenols: a daily serving of nuts, 3-4 cups a day green tea and a duckweed smoothie, consumed in place of meat. Duckweed (Wolffia globosa) is a food that many countries are not used to but which, in reality, is very rich in proteins, mineral salts and vitamins such as B12, and for this reason it is considered a superfood with excellent nutritional characteristics.

To verify the effects, Israeli researchers conducted a study called Direct Plus, on just under 300 obese people or at high cardiovascular risk, divided into three groups: one invited to follow the guidelines for a healthy diet, another the classic Mediterranean diet and a third the Green-med, for a minimum period of 18 months. In the end, the effects were very marked, and were the subject of several publications, each on a specific aspect such as the decrease and improvement of the hepatic fat profile, that of blood fat, blood sugar, blood pressure and therefore cardiovascular risk. and that of the parameters that define cerebral aging, confirming the fact that a diet of this type can amplify the benefits of the Mediterranean diet.

Now the authors add another important piece from the pages of Genome Medicine: show that this diet significantly modifies the composition of the microbiota, in particular by enhancing the presence of bifidobacteria and favoring colonization by usually uncommon species such as Prevotella, which is thus a candidate for a role of primary importance at the metabolic level. In addition to confirming the role of polyphenols, evidence is therefore strengthened in favor of the importance of nutrition for the composition of the intestinal bacterial flora and, in turn, that of the latter on metabolism.

An indirect confirmation The China Health and Nutrition Survey also comes from a second study, of an observational type, conducted on over 12,200 Chinese citizens who took part in a population survey conducted between 1997 and 2015, with the collection of data every two to four years. As reported on Hypertension the participants, in this case, were not hypertensive nor did they have any particular risk factors, but during the study (with an average follow up of 6.1 years), 35% of them became hypertensive.

Analyzing habits food, and focusing on the origin of proteins, the researchers have shown the existence of a relationship that has so far little been considered: that between the variety of foods (with the same calories) and metabolism. In fact, if a score from 1 to 8 is defined based on the possible sources of protein (fish, eggs, processed and unprocessed red meats, chicken, legumes, refined and whole grains), it can be seen that those who reach a score of 4 upwards have 66% less risk of developing hypertension than those at the bottom of the rankings, because they always eat the same, few things. In general, it is interesting to note that the same kind of message comes from such a different survey: the variety in the choice of foods (which must all be as healthy as possible anyway) has a beneficial effect on health, which starts with the action on species that make up the microbiota.

