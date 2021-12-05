The Green Mile: one of the films that made us shed the most tears turns twenty-two

The green mile turns twenty-two. The timeless film by Frank Darabont in cinemas for the first time on December 6, 1999, moved entire generations and became a success in world cinema. From the halls of Westwood in California, The Green Mile by Frank Darabont tells a dramatic story on death row at Cold Mountain Penitentiary.

We are in Louisiana from 1935 and John Coffey (Michael Clarke Duncan) was unjustly sentenced to death, he is the gentle giant who unfortunately will not be saved. Then there is

Paul Edgecomb (Tom Hanks), a custodial officer who watches the inmates and accompanies them to the electric chair passing through the corridor called the “green mile” due to the color of the linoleum flooring.

John Coffey is accused of the murder of two little girls. But he immediately shows a different nature: he is kind, affable and a supernatural power that can heal people. Slowly, day after day, agent Paul changes his mind about the gentle giant, but he will not be able to change his destiny already written.

Then there are the agent Brutus, his best friend, and other colleagues including Percy, sadist and recommended. Life on death row goes slowly, John in contrast to his physical appearance, he is even afraid of the dark, but he manages to transform people’s pain into something positive. So Paul begins to question John’s real guilt. To help him, he takes him to the home of Melinda, the wife of the director of the prison, who is seriously ill and heals her. The story then has outlines that intertwine and leave the viewer with bated breath, until the epilogue from handkerchiefs in hand.

Who William is is understood later: he is in fact the killer of the girls who were thought to have been killed by John; yet society and the whole world condemned John; he is innocent but does not want the final sentence of his death sentence to be changed; moreover, he also feels responsible for the death of the real killer of the two girls. Simply, in the end, it turns out that John was in the scene of the crime because having arrived after the murder of the two girls, he tries to save them with his magical powers; but the evidence had nailed him to a legendary scene in which he himself is found with the little girls’ bodies in his hands.

A touching, captivating film that takes everyone, not just cinema enthusiasts. Three hours glued to the screen in a setting that recounts the two world wars and the climate of political uncertainty that reigns. The film is based on the book of the same name by Stephen King, but unlike the other novels of the master of the thrill, you never get to horror.

Read also: