The Green Pass after healing will be automatic, this is how the procedure changes from tonight

Small twist on the Green Pass. From today to reactivate it after having had Covid the negative, antigenic or molecular buffer will suffice. The Ministry of Health announced the change in the procedure: from 11 pm on 5 January 2022, the passage with the general practitioner will no longer be required, who had to manually enter the test result in the national system, but it will be enough to undergo the test and receive the negative result.

Green pass to the healed, change the procedure

After the antigen or molecular test with positive result, Green Pass holders receive the communication that blocks the certificate. An automatic communication, which is activated immediately. Until now, the intervention of the general practitioner was necessary for the green light, who had to enter the certificate of recovery into the system. A practice that has created many problems. System programmers have worked to make unlocking automatic as well and today the green light has arrived. From 11 pm, all infected people who receive negative results from an antigenic or molecular swab will automatically get back their Green Pass and they will therefore be able to immediately return to normal life.

The technicians have modified the algorithms so that the change of condition of the citizen is recorded in real time on the national platform and on the Io App and there are no delays in the new release of the green certification. Furthermore, it was added that “the negative paper swab is valid for the purposes of certification of healing”.