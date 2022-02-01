the Green Pass is not needed for patients to enter hospitals, the Region clarifies the right to health without discrimination as enshrined in the Constitution and universal human rights

After “Barletta case“- concerning an episode that would have affected a man suffering from tumor partology, now the subject of internal investigation by the Asl – the Puglia region further clarified his position regarding the use of the Green Pass:

Through a new circular, in fact, the Puglia region reiterates that “it has never been foreclosed access to patients for the provision of outpatient specialist services, even if they do not have a green pass or buffer“And therefore invites the ASL directors “To promptly verify the procedures put in place, in order to guarantee the provision of services without any limitation access to all hospital and local facilities”- underline from the Region. All this appears to conform to the concept of health treatment seen as a universal right to health sanctioned by Italian constitution as well as internationally recognized fundamental human rights. A personal choice of the patient, aimed at the possible decision not to undergo vaccination and / or swab (and therefore the lack of Green Pass) cannot be used by health personnel as a justification for denying access to public health facilities. In consideration of the findings, we invite all citizens to report any anomalies or injustices to the competent bodies. In this regard, we report below the link to a television service broadcast on the web:

