A useful indication also for companies regarding business trips

Covid and entry into Italy.

The green pass obligation has been extended for the entry into Italy of travelers from abroad. The order of 29 March 2022 – published in the Official Gazette n. 75 of 30 March 2022 – therefore maintains the control regime regarding Covid and entry into Italy, beyond the time limit of the state of emergency.

Covid and entries into Italy: the reference ordinance

The ordinance of the Minister of Health of 22 February 2022 – to which the new ordinance of 29 March 2022 refers – provides for the following regime of obligations and controls:

presentation to the carrier at the time of boarding and to anyone assigned to carry out digital checks “Passenger Locator Form“by viewing from your mobile device or in hard copy;

presentation to the carrier at the time of boarding and to anyone appointed to carry out checks of one of the Covid-19 green certifications referred to in art. 9, paragraph 2, of the decree-law of 22 April 2021, n. 52, or other certification certifying the conditions referred to in the aforementioned art. 9, paragraph 2, recognized as equivalent according to the provisions adopted by the Ministry of Health and within the terms of duration established by the European regulations in force on the subject. Only in case of failure to present one of the certifications referred to in paragraph 1, letter b)the quarantine measure is applied at the address indicated in the digital “Passenger Locator Form“, for a period of five days, with the obligation to

undergo a molecular or antigen test, carried out by means of a swab, at the end of that period. The certifications referred to in this article can be exhibited in digital or paper format;

Covid and entries into Italy: the extension

The extension covers the period between 1 April and 30 April 2022.

It emanates

the following ordinance:

Art. 1

1. The measures ordered by the order of the Minister of Health 22

February 2022, mentioned in the introduction, are extended until 30 April

2022.

2. This ordinance takes effect from 1 April 2022 and up

as at 30 April 2022.

3. The provisions of this Ordinance also apply to

regions with special statute and the autonomous provinces of Trento and of

Bolzano.

This ordinance is sent to the supervisory bodies and

published in the Official Gazette of the Italian Republic.