The Green Pass tells you which Pokémon you are

The Green Pass it is certainly one of the central topics of discussion in the public debate. Its appearance in everyone’s lives has caused various reactions and controversies, without prejudice to its importance and centrality in the fight against the pandemic. The Code QR it allows you to enter the cinema, to work, to access the means but also to discover that Pokémon corresponds to us. You got it right, in addition to the thousand functions it is also possible to associate with ours QR code a pocket monster, let’s find out how.

Back in the days of Pokémon Sun and Moon, and their remakes, after getting the Rotom Pokédex you received the QR Code reading function, explained in detail in an article of the time. Among the various types of code were those defined prodigious, as they come from the real world. As a result, starting the scan of the QR code in your own Nintendo 3DS or 2DS you can scan your Green Pass, for once not to enter some public place. This nice feature was noticed by the user Ale Greco on the Commodore Zone group.

Of course it is possible to scan all kinds of QR code, respecting the daily limits of the game, but these days the green certification is certainly the most present in everyone’s lives. All that remains is to run to dust off your console and discover the Pokémon sleeping in Green Pass of each.