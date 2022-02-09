The Green pass with serological, without vaccine or certificate of recovery

Some countries in Europe have decided to grant the Green pass also to those who can demonstrate with a serological test that they have enough antibodies against Covid-19, so as not to have to do the third dose of vaccine required for the issue or extension. of the certificate. These countries are still a small minority, yet the idea has begun to make its way into some countries.

The first government to give the go-ahead was, last October, that of Bulgaria, struggling with a population among the most skeptical in the world regarding doses against the coronavirus, with only 30 per cent of its citizens having had the first two injections. The authorities have thus set a percentage of antibodies that, through a serological test, which is done by analyzing a drop of blood, a person must demonstrate that in order to access the Green pass even without receiving the injection, with the expected duration of the certificate which, however, stops at 90 days. “The main objective is to give the certificate to people who are well protected from contagion. It will be granted to those who have had the disease asymptomatically, to people who have bought an antigen test at the pharmacy and have seen that they are positive, but have not ended up in the hospital “, and have not been reported to the health authorities, and then they are not cured, then explained the virologist who leads the experts of the Sofia government, Radka Argirova.

The Commission has repeatedly stressed that there is insufficient data to allow the presence of a certain number of antibodies to justify the issue of a European green certificate, but states have a margin of freedom. One of the problems is that the result of a serology does not determine how long ago the person is cured, and therefore could be at risk with regard to the new variants, against which the third dose seems to be much more effective. Furthermore, antibodies are only part of the immune protection against SARS-CoV-2; another part is constituted by cellular immunity, which allows the production of lymphocytes capable of killing cells infected by viruses and thus preventing them from multiplying.

Despite this, another country that followed the same path as Bulgaria was Lithuania, where vaccinations are also a bit slow compared to the EU average. The government of Vilnius has decided that after receiving the first two doses, if at the time of having to take the third one it is shown with a serological test that you still have a high level of antibodies, then you can not give the injection and have the certificate. renewed for another 90 days. Also at the end of this period another test can allow a further extension and avoid the injection for those who do not want to do it. Two other European nations that have granted this possibility, but which are not members of the European Union, are Switzerland and Iceland.