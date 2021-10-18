the “Green Talks” with ministers, managers and institutions – Corriere.it are underway

Investments for the green transition, new sustainable cities between low-impact mobility and eco-technology, ESG finance and its essential role in accompanying this epochal change. These are the themes of the third edition of the RCS Academy Green Talks, a three-day event dedicated to sustainable development and energy. It starts tomorrow, Tuesday 19 October, from the Buzzati del Corriere room and live streaming on corriere.it, from 9.15 am (to consult the program and request the access link to the Talks: HERE). Discussing it together in a large virtual and real forum, including round tables, interviews and speeches, will be some of the most authoritative and expert voices on these topics, including institutions, managers, entrepreneurs together, of course, with the Corriere della Sera journalists. Objective: to share new strategies, compare investment experiences and choices in the light of the appropriations of the NRP and the community sustainability targets for the Net Zero economy by 2050.

The first day: transition and investments And therefore, the first day dedicated to Green Transition and Investments: towards a New Energy and will focus on energy transition, infrastructure efficiency and use of alternative sources, from renewables to hydrogen, for a new global sustainability. Nicola Saldutti, head of the Economics editorial department of Corriere della Sera, will open the meeting Federico Fubini’s interview with Paolo Gentiloni, Commissioner for the Economy of the European Commission.

Among the other speeches of the day, that of Laura Cozzi, Chief Energy Modeller at the IEA, International Energy Agency, and again: Pierfrancesco Latini, CEO of SACE, Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni, Marco Alver, CEO of Snam, Paolo Gallo , CEO and general manager of Italgas, Stefano Donnarumma, CEO and general manager of Terna, Valerio Battista, CEO of Prysmian Group, Francesco Starace, CEO and general manager of Enel, Renato Mazzoncini, CEO and general manager of A2A, Giuseppe Gola, CEO of Acea, Gianni Vittorio Armani, ceo & general manager of Iren.

The conclusions, in a chat entitled Global Eco-transition Objective for a Sustainable Country, are edited by Luciano Fontana, editor of Corriere della Sera, together with Roberto Cingolani, Minister of Ecological Transition.



Second day: the city and green mobility The second day of work dedicated to The Green Cities: Mobility, Environmental Sustainability, Ecotechnology. Regenerating urban spaces, integrating environmental innovations and technologies, implementing sustainable transport systems: this ensures the development of economically sustainable and energy self-sufficient green cities, which also help to improve the quality of life of citizens. Take stock of the current situation and future trends.

It opens in the morning (9.45) with the intervention of the Minister of Infrastructures and Sustainable Mobility Enrico Giovannini, interviewed by Paola Pica. Following, among the guests: Angelo Sticchi Damiani, president of ACI, Giorgio Moroni CEO of FREE TO X, Gian Franco Nanni, CEO of Askoll EVA, Massimo Nordio, vice president of Group Government Relations and Public Affairs of Volkswagen Group, Andrea Gibelli , president of FNM, Patricia Viel, architect and co-founder of ACPV Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel. And again, the word to the mayors, with speeches by Franco Ianeselli, mayor of Trento.

To close the day, the session dedicated to Milan and environmental transformation: Deputy Director Venanzio Postiglione interviews the newly re-elected mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala.