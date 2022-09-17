The Gregorio Marañón Hospital humanizes Nuclear Medicine through art

DRAFTING.- The color and light of the work of Rafael Díaz It accompanies the users of the Nuclear Medicine Service of the Gregorio Marañón Hospital in all the rooms they go through and while they stay there. Already in the lobby itself you can see a work created from the various diagnostic tests carried out there, forming a structure of concentric designs reminiscent of a cathedral rose window or a mandala.

Likewise, and inside the room where the diagnostic tests are carried out, the elements of the periodic table that intervene in Nuclear Medicine are shown through colors and shapes, thus giving a scientific meaning to that universal color language. Patients see only color, but to scientists they are substances that represent atomic numbers, electrons, and chemical properties.

substance administration

And the other room where this humanization project is perhaps more evident is the room where patients who have been administered radioactive substances and isotopes must wait for their conditions to be visible in the PET/CT. Here are images of diagnosed and healed diseases. Also, the drawings made by the patients themselves where they reflected what they felt when they were diagnosed with their disease and what they experienced when they improved and were cured.

“We cannot speak of humanization without taking into account the feelings of patients,” adds the artist Rafael Díaz. “Each painting is a patient. All this scientific, conceptual and artistic effort is to use art as a tool to deliver a message of healing and hope to patients.”

The head of the Nuclear Medicine Service, Juan Carlos Alonso Farto, recalls that the realization of this project, in which authorship has been shared with the patients, has always had the support and authorization of the Cashew Ethics Committee and is part of the Humanization Plan of the Gregorio Marañón Hospital.

Other humanization measures implemented

Another of the measures contemplated in the humanization project launched by the Nuclear Medicine service is that of respect that the patientduring the testingKeep your own clothing at all times. An initiative that has been very positively received, explains the nursing supervisor of the service, Mª José del Pozo.

“Among the values ​​that we strive every day to achieve, The satisfaction of our patients occupies a very prominent place.guide the entire care process to respond to their needs, preserving their rights and trying to make the care provided more close and personal and above all respecting their dignity” concludes the head of the Nuclear Medicine Service, Juan Carlos Alonso.